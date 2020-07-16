Howell finds success in rodeo and track and field

“At the beginning I will say it was a little tough,” Howell acknowledged. “It wasn’t really the time, but finding the energy at the end of the day to really apply myself properly. After the college rodeos were over (five weeks), I definitely applied more time to school. I never was too stressed and felt that I had it under control, but I definitely had to learn better time management skills.”

Howell has been busy summer on the rodeo circuit, winning the breakaway roping last weekend at the PRCA Wall Celebration Rodeo.

A rising junior, Howell hopes to pick up with her dual sport activities at the Wyoming this fall combining fall and spring rodeo with indoor and outdoor track and field.

And perhaps continuing both activities following her college experience. One for sure and one a maybe.

“I definitely see myself still competing in rodeo, and I hope I have a career within the industry somehow whether it’s training colts or riding rope horses or barrel horses or futurity horses," she said. "I so see myself involved with it for sure. I feel very fortunate to have grown up around the rodeo scene, the ranching and western lifestyle is such a good way to be raised. I’m very fortunate to have had that opportunity.