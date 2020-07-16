Howell finds success in rodeo and track and field

As an a four-time individual goal medalist (100- and 200-meter dashes, long and triple jumps) at the South Dakota state track meet in 2018, Belle Fourche High School’s Shayla Howell drew plenty of attention from college track and field coaches.
And with that, a difficult personal decision as to how to reconcile her attachment to track and field, and the scholarship offers relating thereto, with a lifelong love of rodeo, a family tradition for the Colony, Wyoming, native.
“I committed to the University of Wyoming in track on a track scholarship, and at the time, I didn’t really plan on rodeoing," said Howell. “But I did think about it a little bit. And the track coach did say that if that is a path you want to go down, we will talk about it.”
Uncertain as the possible difficulties balancing college academics while participating in two sports, Howell initially relegated thoughts of college rodeo to the backburner.
“I was thinking it’s my first year and I want to feel it out and make sure that I can handle track itself before I added another sport,” said Howell, who trains with horses for Bill and Deb Myers of Myers Performance Horses (St. Onge) in the summer. “That was my approach, but I did really miss rodeo. It had been the lifestyle I grew up with. And so, I began thinking that maybe I could do both after the rodeo coach, Beau Clark, talked to me and said that if I wanted to, he would take me on the rodeo team for sure.”
Intrigued, Howell decided to explore the possibility further by reaching out to her track and field event’s coach Quincy Howe, for his thoughts on the matter.
“I texted Coach Howe and said that I would like to approach him with the possibility of rodeoing. And added that if he said no, I would understand,” Howell said. “His reply was that if that’s what makes you happy, we can work through it and figure it out. And he said also that happy people run faster and jump farther which made me really happy.”
Coach Howe nailed it as after competing in rodeo during the fall, Howell moved on to indoor track and jumped 20 feet, 4 ½ inches, the third-best mark in Wyoming program history, to win the long jump title at the Colorado School of Mines indoor Alumni Meet in December. She becoming one of just three Cowgirls to ever jump more than 20 feet. And followed up by winning the triple jump, the following day to earn Mountain West Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week honors.
“The coaches have been so good in working with me, and I’ve enjoyed the heck out of competing in both sports,” said Howell. “Rodeo kept me in a good mood and kept me from being homesick. And I didn’t really feel stressed at all since I was doing what I loved by competing in both areas.”
As for the academic aspect of participating in two sports at DI level, a rarity in the modern era, Howell admitted to some initial concerns.
“At the beginning I will say it was a little tough,” Howell acknowledged. “It wasn’t really the time, but finding the energy at the end of the day to really apply myself properly. After the college rodeos were over (five weeks), I definitely applied more time to school. I never was too stressed and felt that I had it under control, but I definitely had to learn better time management skills.”
Howell has been busy summer on the rodeo circuit, winning the breakaway roping last weekend at the PRCA Wall Celebration Rodeo.
A rising junior, Howell hopes to pick up with her dual sport activities at the Wyoming this fall combining fall and spring rodeo with indoor and outdoor track and field.
And perhaps continuing both activities following her college experience. One for sure and one a maybe.
“I definitely see myself still competing in rodeo, and I hope I have a career within the industry somehow whether it’s training colts or riding rope horses or barrel horses or futurity horses," she said. "I so see myself involved with it for sure. I feel very fortunate to have grown up around the rodeo scene, the ranching and western lifestyle is such a good way to be raised. I’m very fortunate to have had that opportunity.
“As for track, it depends on how it goes my senior year, but if it goes well, I would like to continue my track career, too. Possibly compete in some pro track meets, but as I said, that depends upon how I do in my senior year.”
For Howell, commitment and success have always gone very much hand-in-hand, a successful coupling perhaps best explained by her in a quote that appeared in the Tri-States Livestock News.
“She’s a thinker, and she stands up for what she feels is right. She’s unbelievably focused on whatever she decides to do. She works hard at what she does, and it’s not in her nature to cut corners. She doesn’t do anything halfway. She’s all or nothing, she’s in or out. And if she’s in, you’d better look out.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!