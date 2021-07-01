Howlett, O'Connell open strong at BH Roundup

In the classic Western, “The Cowboys,” John Wayne, unable to find older cowboys, recruits a group of youngsters to drive a herd of cattle to the rail hub in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche has grown up considerably since those bygone days of cattle drives and open range, but one element remains much the same. A Belle Fourche 4th of July and the annual Black Hills Roundup Rodeo is a slice of patriotism and Americana served up by the city that is the true Heartland of America, the geographic center of the United States.
The 102nd rendition of the community wide event kicked off on Wednesday with the annual cattle drive down Main Street.
Cowboys and cattle: John Wayne would be proud.
“It started as a rail hub back in the old days and then by 1918 it was becoming a pretty well-established town and the Roundup was started (1918) by the Red Cross to help with the war effort and it has exploded since then,” Keith Anderson, chairman of the Roundup Rodeo Committee, said. “It’s the biggest thing that happens in Belle Fourche all year long, and it has been for quite some time. And all made possible by our many volunteers and sponsors. If it wasn’t for them this event simply wouldn’t happen.”
The PRCA rodeo portion of the 4th of July extravaganza kicked off bright and early on Thursday with steer roping — an 8 a.m. start won by Chet Herren (Pawhuska, OKla., 35.2-seconds on three head) followed in the evening by the first of four performances (7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday & 3 p.m. on the 4th) at an ever-improving Black Hills Roundup Grounds.
“We are always doing ground improvements. We added a new crow’s nest and some work on the arena,” Anderson added. “We always try to keep it new and improved and setup for four great nights of rodeo. And we change up our specialty acts all the time to keep it new.”
Thursday’s opening performance served up a couple of area bareback riders and NFR qualifiers — Shane O’Connell (Rapid City) and Jamie Howlett (Wasta) — looking to make the most of the 4th of July stretch known as Cowboy Christmas, a nod to the numerous events and large payouts available by padding the pocket book in a local rodeo.
“I’ve won a lot of saddles out of that arena,” said O’Connell, who came into the event sitting 11th in PRCA world standings. “Won my first buckle in that arena in 2004, won four high school titles there so it’s kind of like a second home to me. I love going and there will be a lot of family so it’s just about like going to a rodeo in Rapid City.”
While O’Connell shared second spot in the round (81-point ride) with two other cowboys, Howlett spurred his way to an 83-point ride aboard Burch Rodeo buckskin, Sunday Service, to grab the overall lead after one performance.
“That horse has a lot of moves and he had me going all the way, but I guess I got him covered which is the main thing,” Howlett, an Australian native transplanted to South Dakota via a college friendship with O’Connell. “I could have picked my left foot up a little bit more. He had a little bit of hell at the start, but I caught up with him at the end and was able to finish the ride.”
In a saddle bronc field featuring a couple of reigning world champions, Ryder Wright (saddle bronc) and younger brother Stetson (all-around and bull riding), a couple of Alberta, Canada bronc riders stole the show. Kole Ashbacher (Arrowhead, AB) rode Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell to 87.5 points while K’s Thomson (Lundbreck, AB) posted an 86-point effort. Stetson Wright finished third (85) while Philip’s Dylan Schofield, fresh off a college national title a few weeks back, shared 5th spot with Onida’s Brady Hill (82.5 rides).
South Dakota rodeo legend, Jesse Bail, had the most spectacular ride of the event. And easily the most air-time though, unfortunately, most of it occurred after becoming unseated and taking an unusually rough route to the ground.
One of the top performance of the night came in steer wrestling where Manning, North Dakota, bulldogger Riley Reiss timed the barrier perfectly and followed up with quick work on the ground to tip his steer in 3.3-seconds.
Performances by a couple of Texas cowgirls highlighted the lady’s event on Thursday. Emily Miller-Beisel (Weatherford) led the barrel racers with a 17.21-second spin through the barrels, while JJ Hampton (Stephenville), the silver spurs winner at Rodeo Reno, put a quick 2.1-loop on her calf to top the breakaway roping field.
Georgia bull rider, Daylon Swearinger, closed out the night’s performance with the only qualified ride, a 90-point ride aboard Power River’s big bucking, high-kicker named XO.