Howlett, O'Connell open strong at BH Roundup

“We are always doing ground improvements. We added a new crow’s nest and some work on the arena,” Anderson added. “We always try to keep it new and improved and setup for four great nights of rodeo. And we change up our specialty acts all the time to keep it new.”

Thursday’s opening performance served up a couple of area bareback riders and NFR qualifiers — Shane O’Connell (Rapid City) and Jamie Howlett (Wasta) — looking to make the most of the 4th of July stretch known as Cowboy Christmas, a nod to the numerous events and large payouts available by padding the pocket book in a local rodeo.

“I’ve won a lot of saddles out of that arena,” said O’Connell, who came into the event sitting 11th in PRCA world standings. “Won my first buckle in that arena in 2004, won four high school titles there so it’s kind of like a second home to me. I love going and there will be a lot of family so it’s just about like going to a rodeo in Rapid City.”

While O’Connell shared second spot in the round (81-point ride) with two other cowboys, Howlett spurred his way to an 83-point ride aboard Burch Rodeo buckskin, Sunday Service, to grab the overall lead after one performance.