Howlett out fast with the 1st performance lead

After four days of timed-event slacks at Sutton Rodeo’s Rodeo Rapid City, rough stock cowboys, bucking horses and rank bulls finally took to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s Barnett Arena floor in the first PRCA performance of the 44th annual event.
The initial performance provided an added treat for area rodeo fans as a couple of bareback riders familiar to area rodeo fans, Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell and Aussie native Jamie Howlett, who now lives in Wasta, were out in the opening event of the night.
Howlett, who qualified for his first-ever National Finals Rodeo in December, made the most of his opportunity spurring Burch Rodeo’s Tequilla Time to an 87-point ride, and the top spot on the leaderboard.
“It was just a really good horse. Cole Reiner had 88 points on at the circuit finals, and so I was hoping to match that,” said Howlett, who struggled at the NFR after sustaining a wrist injury. “It set up really good for me and let me show off as much as I could. He felt a little bit heavy at first and was a little long on me, but all I could think about was setting my feet and have fun with it. And the wrist didn’t feel, too bad so that’s a good sign.”
O’Connell wasn’t as fortunate in his trip, recording an 83-point effort. Despite the less than desired score, the Rapid City Central graduate came into the night optimistic that he has the stuff to earn a return trip to the NFR in 2021 after a two-year absence.
“Last year, I had a pretty good shot at making it. I was riding real good and then they shut everything down for the COVID and about the time they started letting some rodeos back on, it was just a little bit hard to catch up,” O’Connell said. “So I’m not going to change much. I’m just going to keep on doing my job slaying dragons.”
Bull rider, Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) continued his early season torrid pace, posting the best ride of the night, an 85.5-point ride. Frost won Saturday night’s Xtreme Bulls event, his second consecutive win having won in Odessa, Texas, in mid-January.
And in saddle bronc riding, Tegan Smith, a 22-year-old bronc rider will carry the event lead into Friday’s second performance as the Winterset, Iowa, man utilized quick feet to beat his bronc to the ground on each jump en route to an 84.5-point ride.
“I hadn’t seen the horse (New Frontier’s Butterscotch Twist), but the guys said I would really get along with it, and I got off to a good start and everything worked out,” said Smith, who came into Rapid City sitting fourth in world standings. “I got a good mark out, and I thought about staying under my rein, and by doing that, it makes the feet that much faster to beat him to the ground and make it much easier.”
While the timed-event end of Barnett Arena didn’t produce any changes on the leaderboard, Keyla Polizello Costa, a Brazilian barrel racer who now calls Tolar, Texas, home, and her mount ran tight to the barrels through all three turns, posting a quick 11.81-second time to move into second place behind Missouri cowgirl, Randee Prindle, who set an arena record in Monday’s slack with a 11.80-second time.
Three-time reigning champion Hailey Kinsel, (Cotulla, Texas) and her championship horse, Sister, weren’t on championship form on Thursday turning the cloverleaf in 12.28-seconds.
Reigning world champions didn’t fare well on Thursday night as steer wrestler Jacob Edler (Alva, Okla.) also struggled as his 4.4-second bulldogging effort and didn’t earn a spot on the leaderboard.
Rodeo Rapid City continues on Friday with the second performance scheduled for 7:30 p.m.