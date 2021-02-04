Howlett out fast with the 1st performance lead

“Last year, I had a pretty good shot at making it. I was riding real good and then they shut everything down for the COVID and about the time they started letting some rodeos back on, it was just a little bit hard to catch up,” O’Connell said. “So I’m not going to change much. I’m just going to keep on doing my job slaying dragons.”

Bull rider, Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) continued his early season torrid pace, posting the best ride of the night, an 85.5-point ride. Frost won Saturday night’s Xtreme Bulls event, his second consecutive win having won in Odessa, Texas, in mid-January.

And in saddle bronc riding, Tegan Smith, a 22-year-old bronc rider will carry the event lead into Friday’s second performance as the Winterset, Iowa, man utilized quick feet to beat his bronc to the ground on each jump en route to an 84.5-point ride.

“I hadn’t seen the horse (New Frontier’s Butterscotch Twist), but the guys said I would really get along with it, and I got off to a good start and everything worked out,” said Smith, who came into Rapid City sitting fourth in world standings. “I got a good mark out, and I thought about staying under my rein, and by doing that, it makes the feet that much faster to beat him to the ground and make it much easier.”