Hughes family living the racing dream

The future success of auto racing is the introduction of the younger set finding an interest in spending their spare time and income on what is essentially a “hot rod” obsession.
One such young man was lured into the car crazy world at an early age is twenty-something Wissota Midwest Modified racer Mike Hughes. Marrying into a racing family cemented his desire to turn laps on the famed Black Hills Speedway oval.
Since the early 1990s, James Hughes has wrestled numerous connotations of speed machinery to a certain level of notoriety. When his daughter Jennifer introduced her indented to the immediate family, his status of future racer was firmly planted.
“This has always been a dream of mine,” Mike said. “I didn’t know how I was going to do it; I just knew it was a destiny of sorts.”
One summer ago, James purchased a different ride, opening up the opportunity
Mike stated. “I must admit this has been one heck of a learning curve.
“I’ve worked on cars for what seems like forever; race cars are technically the same, but at the same time a totally different beast.”
He has proven to be a quick learner. “I know things about race cars I didn’t know existed before.”
Having a father in law that has known the ins and outs of the game has been invaluable. “He’s the one guy that has answers to every question I have. And I’ve had a lot of questions.”
He credits Kyle Harkin for an interest in modified competition. “First time I saw him race I was in awe. So smooth, so fast.”
After landing in the lower rungs of the top 10 in track points last season, he set a goal of “seventh. That’s all I wanted. To finish higher than my first year.”
When the points chase came to a conclusion one week ago, he found himself comfortably in third. “Blew away any of my expectations.”
Steady finishes aided greatly in the achievement. “There were some nights I just wanted to call it a year. After stewing about it for a few days I’d be right back under and over the car fixing what needed fixing.”
Reflecting on his two seasons under his racing shoes, he states the biggest take away from racing is: patience. “I was never a patient person; that has definitely changed in me.”
A technician for a large tire distributor in the region, Mike and Jennifer has a son, Easton, who also occupies his mind. “I’m a husband and father first; then I’m a race car driver.”
Being part of something he had longed for has added another benefit. “You meet so many good people doing this. I mean, I knew a lot of these guys before I started racing, but now it’s like being part of their families.”
Next season the Hughes Racing Team will field yet another entry, as James’ son Ricky will take the wheel of an IMCA Hobby Stock.
“It may feel a little bit like chaos,” James says. “But I looking forward to it. This has been such a bit part of my life; it’s an honor to pass it along to another generation.”
Ah, the circle (track) of life in a nutshell.
Opening night of the two day Nationals event featured the ASCS sprint cars, dominated in the later laps of the feature by Rapid City’s own Travis Reber. A nagging issue within the ignition prevented Reber from starting his heat race earlier.
Troy Murner collected the big trophy for the Wissota Street Stock championship before adding a Nationals title to his 2020 accomplishments.
The race was halted near the mid-way mark after Arlen Ferguson’s uber purple #18 got crossed up exiting turn two and rolled over several times. Ferguson walked away the carnage uninjured.
Leonard “Willy” Ferguson ran with Murner for several laps in second before a flash of fire and plume of smoke parked his ride for the evening.
Kyle Harkin deftly outran fellow front row starter Matt Heinzerling towards a complete domination of the Wissota Midwest Modified feature.
Eric Mass joined the winner’s circle with a steady run in the IMCA modified feature, and Chico McNeil’s neatly prepared Dodge Dart ran away with the IMCA Hobby Stock main event.
McNeil’s season long foe and point champion John Garrigan’s Monte Carlo failed to fire at race time.
