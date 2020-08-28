Hughes family living the racing dream

He credits Kyle Harkin for an interest in modified competition. “First time I saw him race I was in awe. So smooth, so fast.”

After landing in the lower rungs of the top 10 in track points last season, he set a goal of “seventh. That’s all I wanted. To finish higher than my first year.”

When the points chase came to a conclusion one week ago, he found himself comfortably in third. “Blew away any of my expectations.”

Steady finishes aided greatly in the achievement. “There were some nights I just wanted to call it a year. After stewing about it for a few days I’d be right back under and over the car fixing what needed fixing.”

Reflecting on his two seasons under his racing shoes, he states the biggest take away from racing is: patience. “I was never a patient person; that has definitely changed in me.”

A technician for a large tire distributor in the region, Mike and Jennifer has a son, Easton, who also occupies his mind. “I’m a husband and father first; then I’m a race car driver.”

Being part of something he had longed for has added another benefit. “You meet so many good people doing this. I mean, I knew a lot of these guys before I started racing, but now it’s like being part of their families.”