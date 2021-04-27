Hulett's Ivie-Moody wins 3 events at Northern Hills Invite

Ihnya Ivie-Moody of Hulett, Wyo., came away with three individual wins Thursday in the Northern Hills Invite track and field meet Tuesday at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.
Ivie-Moody captured the 800 in 2 minutes, 33 seconds, the 1,600 in 5:45.61 and the 3,200 in 12:24.99.
Other individual winners in the girls' division were: Tori Altstiel of Rapid City Christian in the 100 (13.35), Logan Kautzman of Harding County in the 200 (29.47), Hanna Bjorkman of Spearfish in the 400 (1:01.93), Morgan Peterson of Edgemont in the 100 hurdles (18.05), Portia Wiebers of New Underwood in the 300 hurdles (49.84) Bailey Hofland of Sundance, Wyo., in the shot put (32-feet, 5 inches), Brook Hofland of Sundance in the discus (112-3), Halle Rogers of Spearfish in the high jump (5-2), Jerrica Caylor of Upton in the pole vault (7-9), Cerington Jones of New Underwood in the long jump (16-9¼) and Sammi Comes of Harding County in the triple jump (30-11¼).
Girls' relay winners were: Lead-Deadwood in both the 4X100 (54.34) and 4X200 (2:00.77), Spearfish in both the 4X400 (4:27.14) and 4X800 (11:15.10) and Rapid City Christian in the sprint medley (4:45.26).
Jaden Guthmiller of Spearfish and Conrad Barrozo of Rapid City Christian were the boys' double-winners.
Guthmiller won the 100-meter dash (11.06) and the 200 (22.97), while Barrozo came away with wins in the 110 hurdles (16.47) and the 300 hurdles (45.34).
Other boys' individual winners were Ben Wise of Spearfish in the 400 (52.81), Lance Christensen of Little Wound in the 800 (2:10.58), Aiden Voles of Belle Fourche in the 1,600 (5:02.05), Jevin Afraid of Lightning of Douglas in the shot put (44 1), Bryce Ackerman of Hulett, in the discus (127-7), Keegan Hett of Harding County in the high jump (5-10), Brayden Bruce of Upton, Wyo., in the pole vault (12-6), Reece Barritt in the long jump (19-6½) and James Pierce of Lead-Deadwood in the triple jump (40-11½).
Boys' relay winners were: Upton in the 4X100 (47.91), Spearfish in the 4X200 (1:37.88), Lead-Deadwood in the 4X400 (3:49.61), Douglas in the 4X800 (9:53.34) and Sundance in the sprint medley (3:57.06).
Girls Golf
Stevens finishes third at Pierre Invitational
Rapid City Stevens finished in third place at the Pierre Invitational Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course.
Mitchell won the tournament with a score of 51 over par, followed by Aberdeen Central at 67 over and the Raiders at 70 over. Huron was fourth at +87, followed by Watertown at +90, Rapid City Central at +95 and Pierre at +97.
Bryn Huber of Huron won the tournament with a 76, followed by Quinn Dannenbring and Danielle Podoll of Aberdeen Central with 79s. Tanna Phares of Stevens was sixth with an 85, with teammates Taylor Wit tied for 11th with an 89 and Reese Howard in 14th with a 91.
Stevens and Rapid City Central return to action Friday in the Sturgis Invitational at Boulder Canyon.
High School Baseball
RA[ID CITY STEVNES 18, DOUGLAS 4: The Raiders used an 11-run fourth inning to pull away from the Patriots Tuesday night at McKeague Field.
Matthew Moyes, Colton Nesland and Carter Esser all and two hits for Stevens, with Esser knocking in three runs, Nesland, Cody Pope, Joseph Hill and Kyle Driscoll all knocking in two runs.
Driscoll and Jesse Riemenschneider holding the Patriots to two hits, with Driscoll getting the win, throwing the first 3 1/3 innings.
Stevens, 4-12, is in Gillette Wednesday for a doubleheader against Post 42, while Douglas, 1-10, hosts Brandon Valley Friday.