Hulett's Ivie-Moody wins 3 events at Northern Hills Invite

Other boys' individual winners were Ben Wise of Spearfish in the 400 (52.81), Lance Christensen of Little Wound in the 800 (2:10.58), Aiden Voles of Belle Fourche in the 1,600 (5:02.05), Jevin Afraid of Lightning of Douglas in the shot put (44 1), Bryce Ackerman of Hulett, in the discus (127-7), Keegan Hett of Harding County in the high jump (5-10), Brayden Bruce of Upton, Wyo., in the pole vault (12-6), Reece Barritt in the long jump (19-6½) and James Pierce of Lead-Deadwood in the triple jump (40-11½).

Boys' relay winners were: Upton in the 4X100 (47.91), Spearfish in the 4X200 (1:37.88), Lead-Deadwood in the 4X400 (3:49.61), Douglas in the 4X800 (9:53.34) and Sundance in the sprint medley (3:57.06).

Girls Golf

Stevens finishes third at Pierre Invitational

Rapid City Stevens finished in third place at the Pierre Invitational Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course.

Mitchell won the tournament with a score of 51 over par, followed by Aberdeen Central at 67 over and the Raiders at 70 over. Huron was fourth at +87, followed by Watertown at +90, Rapid City Central at +95 and Pierre at +97.