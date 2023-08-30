Miss South Dakota USA 2023, Amber Hulse of Hot Springs, will leave for Reno, Nev., on Sept. 22 to compete in the Miss USA national pageant competition.

The new Miss USA will be crowned on Sept. 29. The winner will go on to compete against national titleholders from around the world for title of Miss Universe 2023.

The Miss Universe pageant will be held in El Salvador in November.

Hulse, a native South Dakotan, held the title of Miss South Dakota 2019 with the Miss America Organization, and she has held internships at the White House, in several Congressional offices, and most recently served as a law clerk for Gov. Kristi Noem.

Hulse also serves as an official role model for InspirinGirls, a global nonprofit dedicated to raising girls’ aspirations and breaking down gender stereotypes, where she engages young women in meaningful conversations about their future to inspire them to achieve their dreams.

For the past six years, Hulse has personally mentored countless women and provided career planning resources for high school students across the state, inspiring them to reach their fullest potential. Hulse’s platform for Miss USA is “Miss Representation” a project to support women wanting to become leaders and impact their communities by getting involved in government and running for political office.

Hulse hopes to continue representing the people and communities of South Dakota by pursuing a career in public service after graduating from Georgetown Law.

Additionally, Miss South Dakota Teen USA 2023, Lindsey Pfingston of Rapid City, will compete for the title of Miss Teen USA 2023 this month.