Hundreds of stranded motorists take shelter in Wall, New Underwood, Wicksville

As subzero temperatures and severe wind accosted western South Dakota, communities rallied to make room for the hundreds of people stranded in the life-threatening conditions between Rapid City and Wall on Wednesday.

Wall's City Finance Officer Carolynn Anderson estimated anywhere from 350-400 people were stranded in Wall Wednesday night through Thursday morning. She said 150-160 stayed at the community center on Red Cross cots and high school wrestling mats.

"Everybody's doing really well for the situation. It's unbelievable," she said. "When you get that many people in a situation like this, it can be very frustrating, especially when it's getting close to the holidays and they have a destination they want to get to."

Hotels also pitched in to make room for the unfortunate travelers. The Super 8 closed for the season Oct. 30, but they opened up to provide free rooms to travelers.

Laurie Hindman, the manager of the hotel said the owner called her Wednesday and asked her to open to hotel for a young stranded family. In less than two hours after opening, the hotel's 29 rooms were full with one to six people to a room.

"You can't believe the amount of people that were parked in cars pickups and in the semis," Hidman said. "We just wanted them to have a nice safe place to stay the warm. It's Christmastime."

Ann's Motel took in 40, according to one of the owner's, Jim Kitterman, who is also the fire chief in Wall. He said the fire department took 30-35 cars off Interstate 90 last night.

"Just typical small town, we all got together and did what we had to do," Kitterman said.

The Americas Best Value Inn in Wall filled 72 rooms. Owner Joe Leach estimated around 150 stayed at the hotel on Wednesday night after they opened buildings that had been winterized for the season.

Leach said Thursday morning it isn't snowing in Wall, but the wind is creating a ground blizzard limiting visibility to 10 feet at times. People are starting to get impatient, but he hopes they can wait until conditions get better.

"We've been doing nothing but pulling people out and digging them out, and it'd just be nice if they would stay put until it kind of dies off," he said.

Ann's Motel and America's Best Value Inn did charge for rooms. The Inn said anyone staying in common areas and didn't have an operational room were not charged.

First responders from state agencies to volunteer fire departments worked through the night to help the trapped. One Pennington Sheriff's Deputy got frostbite on the side of his head after working the interstate, Pennington County Sheriff's Lt. David Switzer said on Thursday morning.

Switzer said efforts started on Thursday morning to get people to Rapid City, starting with those in Wall and moving on to people in New Underwood. A group escorted by a snow plow and highway patrol trooper took two hours to travel from Wall to the New Underwood exit on I-90, a 33-mile stretch.

It is unclear how many ultimately sheltered in New Underwood and Wicksville. The Sheriff's office stated Wednesday night about 65 were at a warming shelter in New Underwood.

The roads are by no means ready for travel. Switzer said the wind is causing roads to drift over again after being plowed. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is working to remove over 100 stranded vehicles. Switzer said there is no staging area set up for the stranded vehicles. Owners will be responsible for paying tow yards to get them back.