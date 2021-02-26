Hundreds show up to receive free boxes of food in Rapid City

Locals were lining up by 6:15 a.m. Friday to receive a free box of food in the parking lot of Knecht Home Center.

Volunteers were able to start distributing the 1,200 food boxes by 7:30 a.m. — an hour earlier than planned — and by about 11:15 a.m., all the boxes had been given away, Pastor Craig Moore of First Assembly of God said.

The drive-through event was sponsored by Knecht, First Assembly of God church, City Serve and Farmers to Families, a USDA food box program.

“It really was all ages (picking up food boxes). There were quite a few elderly people, there were people in their 20s, a lot of people with kids were coming through … all different walks of life. We had the opportunity to pray with people as they came through. You could tell there were people who were very touched by the fact we were giving food away,” Moore said.

Moore said volunteers also handed out copies of a film about Jesus and information about an upcoming crusade Sept. 24-26 featuring Billy Graham’s grandson, Will Graham.