Hunt, Rachetto named to golf coaches Hall of Fame

In 1986, Rachetto approached the Lead-Deadwood school board and requested they start a high school golf team. At that time, many people laughed at the idea of starting a high school golf team in town where people were mostly interested in skiing and football. During her first year, she had 20 students participating even though she received no salary. The program operated off donations in order to provide the team with essentials.

Twenty-years later, the Lead-Deadwood golfers had more state championships than any other program within the school’s history. Additionally, Rchetto's other accolades include Region 4A and Black Hills Conference championships too numerous to count. Joan coached golf for 26 consecutive years, all at Lead-Deadwood High School and retired in 2013.

McGlone began his career with two years in Plankinton, one year in Elk Point and one more year at the Flandreau Indian School before landing his dream job at Flandreau Public where he taught and coached his last 33 years, retiring in 2000.

McGlone was already coaching football and wrestling and in 1981 he accepted the head boys’ and girls’ golf programs at Flandreau. Over the next 18 years he won three state championships, five runners-up titles, five region champions, three conference titles, and numerous duel and invitational titles. Coach McGlone retired from coaching golf in 1998 after 18 years of coaching golf.

