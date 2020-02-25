Hunt, Rachetto named to golf coaches Hall of Fame

The South Dakota High School Golf Coaches Association announces three selections for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. They include Phil Hunt of Rapid City, Joan Rachetto of Deadwood and Jim "Tiger" McGlone of Flandreau.
Hunt is a lifelong resident, teacher, and coach who began his teaching and coaching career in 1969 at Gillette, Wyo., before moving on to teach elementary education in the Douglas and Rapid City schools. Inspired by his father, Bob Hunt, longtime teacher and coach at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Phil entered the high school coaching fraternity in 1989 when he was hired as boys’ and girls’ golf coach at Rapid City Stevens. He spent the next 26 years guiding Raider golf teams before retiring in May 2015.
Hunt had coaching success in both team titles and individual finishes. His teams earned 12 state titles, including six consecutive boys’ crowns, six girls’ titles, and two runners-up honors. He teams also won numerous city, conference, and district titles. He also guided competitors to 11 individual championships, nine runners-up finishes and multitudes of state medal placers.
Hunt managed the golf course and pro shop at the Rapid City Elks for 10 years. He spent years teaching junior golf at The Elks, Fountain Springs, Meadowbrook, Red Rock, and many other courses around the Black Hills. He continues to volunteer as an assistant coach at Douglas High School.
In 1986, Rachetto approached the Lead-Deadwood school board and requested they start a high school golf team. At that time, many people laughed at the idea of starting a high school golf team in town where people were mostly interested in skiing and football. During her first year, she had 20 students participating even though she received no salary. The program operated off donations in order to provide the team with essentials.
Twenty-years later, the Lead-Deadwood golfers had more state championships than any other program within the school’s history. Additionally, Rchetto's other accolades include Region 4A and Black Hills Conference championships too numerous to count. Joan coached golf for 26 consecutive years, all at Lead-Deadwood High School and retired in 2013.
McGlone began his career with two years in Plankinton, one year in Elk Point and one more year at the Flandreau Indian School before landing his dream job at Flandreau Public where he taught and coached his last 33 years, retiring in 2000.
McGlone was already coaching football and wrestling and in 1981 he accepted the head boys’ and girls’ golf programs at Flandreau. Over the next 18 years he won three state championships, five runners-up titles, five region champions, three conference titles, and numerous duel and invitational titles. Coach McGlone retired from coaching golf in 1998 after 18 years of coaching golf.