Hunter returns, Vikings looking for complementary rusher

EAGAN, Minn. — Danielle Hunter's return from the neck surgery that kept him out all of last season should boost a Minnesota Vikings' pass rush that slipped to 28th in the league in sacks last year.

The physically imposing Hunter still has the look to his teammates of being the star pass rusher, with fellow defensive end Stephen Weatherly calling him a "freak."

Weatherly and the Vikings' task now is finding a complement on the other side of the defensive line to take pressure off Hunter. The ongoing search led Weatherly to be the only projected starter to play in the preseason opener last week, signifying a competition that is still wide open.

"To be fair, they both have to play," co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Andre Patterson said of Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum. "I didn't think it was fair for Stephen not to play and for D.J. to play, and that's why I made the decision they both would play. They both played the same amount of reps. They both did some good, and they both did some bad. The evaluation continues through the next preseason game."

With Hunter leading the way, Minnesota had 48 sacks in 2019, tied for fifth in the league. Hunter had 14 1/2 in 2018 and 2019. Without Hunter, the Vikings tallied just 23 sacks last year.