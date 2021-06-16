Hunter Tillery stops Pierre as Hardhats gain split

"He came down and talked about how much we needed that one and he did exactly what we needed."

Pierre, which banged out 14 hits in the opener, got a run off of Tillery in the first inning and had five hits through two. The 8's put up 0's the rest of the way.

He retired 15 of the last 16 hitters after the second inning, with the one Pierre base runner a fifth inning walk that didn't go anywhere.

"The first inning they were on barrel, on barrel, on barrel," Klapperich said. "But you're thinking once he settles in and figures out that this is how I have to get these guys out, which is pitching — and that is what he does so well -- he lives the outer half and mixes his breaking balls and pretty soon he is hanging zeroes."

Tillery got stronger as the game wore on. He walked just the one batter and struck out nine — including the side in the top of the seventh.

"I felt like my leg started getting stronger. I don't know if was my adrenaline going, but I didn't notice it as much," he said. "I started rolling with it. I knew if I kept throwing where I thought they were not going to hit it or weak contact, I know my infield is going to make the play. Everybody around me is going to try their hardest to make those outs."

