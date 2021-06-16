Hunter Tillery stops Pierre as Hardhats gain split

Rapid City Post 22's Hunter Tillery tweaked his hamstring running down the baseline in Wednesday's first game of two against Pierre Post 8.
Scheduled to start on the pitching mound in game two, he knew he needed to make a strong appearance for the good of the team.
He was more than good.
Tillery pitched hitless and scoreless ball in the final five innings and beat a good hitting Pierre team 2-1. Post 8 won the opener, 9-8.
"I just got up there and knew that we needed this win, to keep the momentum going when we go to Missoula this weekend," Tillery said. "I got up there and kept hitting the zone, trusted the guys behind me. I know one run to this team isn't much but I know we have it at the plate now so I wasn't too worried. After we got that second run, I knew it was to me on the mound to just get up there and keep pounding the zone and do my job.'
Post 22 assistant and pitching coach Ryan Klapperich said he and Tillery talked about his injury and if he was good enough to go. If he was, Klapperich said, they would really rely on him to pitch his best.
"I told him, 'If you're hurt, you can't go, but if you are just sore — we have three 15 year-olds we are going to have to throw tonight,'" he said. "He's like, 'I'm going to get some work done upstairs (with the trainer) and I will come down and I will be ready to go.'
"He came down and talked about how much we needed that one and he did exactly what we needed."
Pierre, which banged out 14 hits in the opener, got a run off of Tillery in the first inning and had five hits through two. The 8's put up 0's the rest of the way.
He retired 15 of the last 16 hitters after the second inning, with the one Pierre base runner a fifth inning walk that didn't go anywhere.
"The first inning they were on barrel, on barrel, on barrel," Klapperich said. "But you're thinking once he settles in and figures out that this is how I have to get these guys out, which is pitching — and that is what he does so well -- he lives the outer half and mixes his breaking balls and pretty soon he is hanging zeroes."
Tillery got stronger as the game wore on. He walked just the one batter and struck out nine — including the side in the top of the seventh.
"I felt like my leg started getting stronger. I don't know if was my adrenaline going, but I didn't notice it as much," he said. "I started rolling with it. I knew if I kept throwing where I thought they were not going to hit it or weak contact, I know my infield is going to make the play. Everybody around me is going to try their hardest to make those outs."
Pierre, 10-6, got its lone run in the top of the first. Post 8 loaded the bases on singles by Maguire Raske, Andy Gordon and Jayden Wiebe, with Raske scoring on a wild pitch. Pierre got two hits in the second and none the rest of the way.
Post 22 scored its two runs in the third when Jed Sullivan reached on an error that put him on second, followed by a RBI single by Ryker Henne, the hero in the Hardhats 9-8 win (walk-off double) over Post 320 in 10 innings. Walks to Jake Goble and Jacob Solano loaded the bases and Henne scored on a ground out by Drew Scherbenske.
The Hardhats threatened a couple of times later in the game, but also came up empty. Their 2-1 lead proved to be enough.
"When we scored that second run, he (Tillery) said, 'Ball me and that's all I need," Klapperich said. "That type of mentality is why he is good."
Henne had two of the Hardhats five hits against Pierre starter Jack Vancamp, who took the loss after getting the save in the opener. Vancamp gave up five hits and just the one earned run, walking two and striking out four.
The first game was less of a pitching duel and more of an offensive game.
The Hardhats opened with four straight hits — singles by Dalton Klosterman, Henne and Goble, and a double by Scherbenske. Goble and Scherbenske drove home one run each and Post 22 made it 3-0 when Goble scored when Blake Weaver grounded in a double play.
Post 8 bounced back in the top of the third with on a RBI ground ball by Gordon and a run-scoring single by Bennett Dean to cut the lead to 3-2.
The Hardhats responded in the bottom of the third with one run on a triple by Luke Jegeris and a sac fly RBI by Weaver.
Pierre came back in the top of the fourth and took the lead with four runs on five hits and one costly error. Elliot Leif singled and moved to third on Jack Merkwan’s single, but scored when the ball got past Klosterman in left field. Cade Hinkle followed with a RBI sacrifice fly and singles by Raske and Gordon brought home a run, followed by a RBI triple by Dean to make it 6-4 Pierre.
A RBI single by Jegeris, scoring Scherbenske, cut the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth, but Pierre responded in the fifth on a triple by Leif, who scored on a balk by Dylon Marsh.
Post 8 appeared to be pulling away in the sixth with two more runs when Aaron Booth hit a two-run home run off of Scherbenske, now in relief of Marsh. Booth’s shot just hit inches fair and above the home run line at 325 mark in left field.
Post 22, however, rallied for three runs in the bottom half to cut the lead to one. The Hardhats loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch to Goble, fielder’s choice by Weaver and walk to Harrison Good. They scored one run on a walk to Marsh and two by pinch-hitter Jed Sullivan to cut the lead to 9-8. Rapid City, however, left runners on second and third when reliever Brady Getz got Klosterman looking on a strikeout to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Hardhats got a runner in scoring position on a stolen base by Scherbenske, but one pitch later Vancamp, in relief, got Jegeris looking to end the game.
Jegeris had three hits to pace the Hardhats, with Klosterman and Goble adding two hits each. Dean led Pierre with three hits and two RBI, while Gordon, and Booth both drove in two runs.
Post 22, 19-13, returns to action this weekend at Missoula with a pair of games against the Mavericks Saturday and one game Sunday.