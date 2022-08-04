Hunter Walla becomes latest former Thunder player to join Sabres

The Badlands Sabres have put an emphasis this offseason on acquiring more local players ahead of their second year as a junior hockey program.

Hunter Walla has become their most recent example of that push, as the Rapid City native was announced as the newest addition to the team during a season ticket night Thursday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

“The one thing we lacked last year, and we kept talking about it pretty much through January, was the chemistry of the team,” Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. “We didn’t have chemistry because they were all new players, nobody knew each other, so we looked at wanting to really bring in a group of players who knew each other and played together.”

The signing of Walla makes him the 10th Rapid City resident to join Badlands and 11th former Rushmore Thunder player since the creation of the team in spring 2021. All 10 have been acquired for this season as well, including returners Seth Stock and Kael Delzer, and their first two draft picks Dawson Wirth and AJ Petrotto.

“It’s going to be a very South Dakota-oriented team this year, which is kind of a cool thing because our coach knows what to look for in a hockey team,” said Mason Martin, a Rapid City native who also re-signed with the team. “We are a pretty solid team, and a lot of players who are coming back, we already all know each other.”

Walla, an 18-year forward, finished his senior season with the Thunder ranked eighth in points in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association with 38. In 17 games, he tallied 24 assists, good for sixth, and added 14 goals. He also recorded two goals and three assists in three state tournament games.

Hodge said Walla brings good skating ability and speed, passes the puck well and is good in the defensive zone, though he’ll have to work on his shooting skills.

“I coached Hunter for a couple years as well. I know what he brings to the table,” said Hodge, the former head coach of the Thunder. “He’s a hard-working kid and he wants to be better, he wants to be at the next level. He wants to come here and put in the work, he wants to work hard. That’s all we can ask for with our players.”

Walla was actually set to attend college and was enrolled in an institution, but upon further consideration he decided he wanted a break from school and to take a gap year. Joining the Sabres allows him to do that, while improving his hockey skills and playing with his former teammates.

“When they found out I was signing and not going to college, they were really excited and made me excited to play too,” Walla said. “I’m really pumped for the season to begin and play with buddies, and hopefully make it to the playoffs and win this year.”

His goals this season are to improve and eventually move up levels in the junior hockey world.

“I think we’re going to do really well this year with the chemistry,” he said. “I played with a couple of those guys on my line last year and we had pretty good success.”

Thursday’s event was also where Martin’s re-signing was announced. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound forward potted 13 goals and dished out 19 assists in his first season with the Sabres, and said he welcomed the opportunity to continue playing in the Black Hills.

Hodge said he’ll be relying on Martin for leadership this season, and wants to help get him to the next level.

“He’s one of the guys we want to showcase this year,” Hodge said. “We want to get his name out there to as many scouts as possible, to Tier II hockey or college scouts. That’s our job this year, to get his name out there.”

The Sabres start practices Aug. 29. Their season-opener is slated for Sept. 9 against the Helena Bighorns at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.