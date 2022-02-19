Huron girls hit 10 3-pointers in upset win over Stevens

Ask any basketball player with a shooter’s mentality what a key trait is to their game, they’ll likely respond with one answer: a short memory.

That proved true for Huron on Saturday. A night removed from a lackluster shooting effort in a loss Friday night, the Tigers bounced back and hit 10 3-pointers on their way to surprising No. 3 Rapid City Stevens 60-57 in overtime at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

Huron hit just 9 of 37 shots Friday in a 42-33 loss to Rapid City Central. The Tigers, facing a zone defense much of the game, fired up 32 3-pointers while falling to the Cobblers.

A cold-shooting night didn’t deter the Tigers from firing away from beyond the 3-point arc Saturday. Huron made 10 of 26 3-pointers and finished 17 of 45 overall against Stevens.

“Today, we just said we don’t have to fear anything,” said Tigers coach Tim Buddenhagen. “We said, let’s push the ball down the floor and try to get easy baskets. And that’s what we did. We were fearless.”

Bella Shreeve, who scored eight of her 14 points early in overtime, summed her team’s mentality up pretty well after her Tigers came away with a win over the home-standing Raiders.

“I just believed in my shot. My coaches tell me all the time to just keep shooting it, even if it's not going in,” the Tigers senior point guard said. “That's pretty much what I did. And then once I got going, I just kept shooting.”

Huron’s short memory was on display early.

The Tigers worked the ball into the paint and either squeezed off short-range jumpers or kicked the ball out for an open look beyond the arc. Shreeve and Isabella Ellwein scored tight to the basket, but sharpshooters Heaven Gainey and Hamtyn Heinz hit 3s as Huron jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the opening quarter.

Heinz hit her third 3-pointer of the half just seconds into the second quarter to up Huron’s lead to 20-9.

Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring went away from playing man defense and shifted to a 2-3 zone and extended forwards deeper into the corners to try and limit the Tigers’ outside looks.

The change worked and Raiders clawed back to 28-25 by halftime and built a 37-32 lead less than three minutes into the third quarter by choking off Huron’s inside-out game and upping their tempo in transition.

“We had to change how we were going play the zone, and offensively I thought we just had to play inside out,” Dannenbring said. “We did a really good job of making them take a tough shot at the end of the shot clock a lot of times.”

Stevens took a 47-41 lead early in the fourth quarter when Bailee Sobczak hit a short-range jumper. The Raiders struggled against turnovers over the next four minutes.

Instead of taking control of the game, Stevens let Huron inch back in. Two free throws from Heinz tied the game at 47-47. A free throw from Jill Delzer put Stevens up 49-47 with 26.2 seconds to play, but Shreeve hit a tough jumper close to the basket to tie the game at 49-49 with a chance to make a free throw to put the Tigers up with 14.3 seconds left in regulation. She missed the charity toss and the teams went to overtime.

Shreeve hit another contested shot in the lane to give Huron the lead in overtime. Sobczak tied the game with a baseline jumper, but Shreeve sandwiched two 3-pointers around a pair of free throws by Stevens freshman Taaliyah Porter to up Huron’s lead to 57-53.

Huron’s Bryn Harper hit one of two free throws, then Porter scored off an assist from Sobczak to pull the Raiders within one, 58-57, with 20.8 seconds to go in overtime. Stevens pressed the Tigers to try and force a turnover. Instead, Porter was whistled for an intentional foul on Harper after Huron broke the press.

Harper missed both free throws, but Heinz hit two free tosses after the Raiders were forced to foul in the last seconds of overtime. Stevens got a couple looks at tying the game but couldn’t convert the make.

“Huron came out and really played well the first half,” said Dannenbring, who got 17 points from Delzer, 12 from Macey Wathen, 11 from Porter and 10 from Sobczak. “We had dug ourselves a hole and we battled back. I was proud of the effort. We just didn't make enough plays.”

Stevens closes the regular season with home games against top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington (17-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Sioux Falls Lincoln (9-9) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Huron (11-7), which is battling for the eight spot in the Class AA girls rankings, hosts Sioux Falls O’Gorman (16-2) on Tuesday and Brandon Valley (14-4) on Friday to close out the regular season.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0