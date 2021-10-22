Huskies roll past Cavs in second half

The Elk Point-Jefferson football team had a big second half as it earned a 56-28 victory over St. Thomas More in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs on Thursday in Elk Point.

Both teams played a solid first half and the score was tied at 21-21 heading into the break.

From there, the game belonged to the Huskies as they got a stop and found the end zone on the other end to make it 28-21 to start the third quarter.

EPJ kept the momentum going and outscored the Cavaliers 28-7 the rest of the way.

“I am very proud of our team and the way they played tonight,” STM coach Wayne Sullivan said. “For as young as we are to finish at 5-3, with our tough schedule, I am very proud of this team. They left everything on the field. We played a tough team tonight and you just can’t give a team like that many openings.”

Sullivan knew the team wouldn’t be where they were without some leadership from the players and he acknowledged the play of the seniors on the team.

“We can’t thank our seniors enough for their leadership this year,” he said. “Jed Sullivan, Trey Herrboldt, Kellen Weber and Logan Hilt. Those four seniors, they did great things for us all season.”

The Huskies were led by a balanced rushing attack, paced by Lucas Hueser who finished with 12 carries for 141 yards and six touchdowns.

Ben Swatek added 13 carries for 123 yards and Noah McDermott carried the ball five times for 79 yards and a score.

For the Cavaliers, Matthew Larson led with 19 carries for 109 yards, while Kellen Weber finished with 11 carries for 79 yards and one touchdown..

Lee Neugebauer completed 15 of his 30 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, while Peyton Young had six catches for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

St. Thomas More closed out the season at 5-4, but Sullivan is looking forward to what his team can do in the future with some added experience.

“Going into the year, we knew we had to coach them up,” he said. “We had six sophomores starting and our juniors really stepped up. It really speaks volumes when our future looks bright. At any level it is all about the line of scrimmage and we have to be ready to next year. We have a good quarterback and he will have all of his weapons next season. That isn’t to take anything away from this season, either, these guys literally grew up on the field this season.”

WINNER 60, CLARK/WILLOW LAKE 0: The top seeded Warriors cruised past Clark/Willow Lake in the first round of the 11B playoffs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner (9-0) will play McCook Central/Montrose in the second round of the playoffs on Thursday.

BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 48, HOT SPRINGS 6: Bridgewater-Emery had little trouble in the first round of the playoffs as it defeated Hot Springs on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Bison close out the season at 7-2.

Class 9AA

IPSWICH 36, LEMMON/MCINTOSH 0: The Tigers shut out the Cowboys in the first round of the Class 9AA playoffs on Thursday.

Ipswich finished with 194 yards on the ground, led by Carson Gohl’s 15 carries for 80 yards and Ian Beyers five carries for 71 yards.

Tell Mollman paced Lemmon/McIntosh with 16 carries for 50 yards.

The Cowboys close out their season at 4-5.

LYMAN 30, STANLEY COUNTY 0: The Raiders earned their way into the second round of the playoffs with a win over Stanley County.

No other information was made available for this game.

Lyman (8-1) will play Timber Lake in the next round on Thursday.

TIMBER LAKE 14, LEOLA/FREDERICK AREA 8: Timber Lake punched its ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a narrow victory over Leola/Frederick Area on Thursday.

No other information was mad available for this game.

The Panthers (8-1) will play Lyman on Thursday.

Class 9B

HARDING COUNTY 26, NEW UNDERWOOD 12: Harding County overcame an early deficit as it picked up a win over New Underwood in the first round of the Class 9B playoffs on Thursday.

The Tigers controlled the game early and led 6-0 to close out the first quarter after a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cole Knuppe to Cash Albers.

The Ranchers tied it at the 5:28 mark of the second quarter on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Rylee Veal to Keegen Hett, but New Underwood had an answer as Kade Montague caught a 5-yard TD pass from Knuppe to make it 12-6.

The Ranchers had an answer of their own when Hett caught a 1-yard pass from Veal to tie the game at 12 points apiece at the break.

Neither team was able to score in the third quarter, but Veal helped his team pull away in the fourth on 4- and 35-yard touchdown runs.

Veal had six completions for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying the ball 14 times for 68 yards and two scores.

Hett chipped in with four catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Knuppe paced the Tigers with 10 completions for 98 yards and two touchdowns, while Albers had five catches for 76 yards.

Harding County (6-3) will play Faulkton Area in the second round on Thursday, while New Underwood closed out the season at 3-5.

HITCHOCK-TULARE 38, FAITH 0: Hitchcock-Tulare took a 24-0 advantage into the half as it ran past the Longhorns in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday.

Erik Salmen paced the Patriots with 15 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Landon Puffer added 12 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Puffer also had six completions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Faith closed out the season at 3-6.

Regular Season Finale

STURGIS 40, DOUGLAS 13: The Scoopers closed out the season with a win as they defeated the Patriots Thursday night at Douglas.

Konner Berndt got the scoring started on the first play of the game for Sturgis when he found the end zone on a 64-yard run.

He added to the early lead a short time later on a 14-yard touchdown run, and Owen Cass connected with Braden Temple on an 8-yard pass to make it 24-0.

Berndt scored on another 64-yard touchdown run to close out the quarter, giving the Scoopers a 30-0 advantage.

Sturgis held off any comeback attempt the rest of the way and put the game away.

The Scoopers (3-6) will play Tea Area in the first round of the 11AA playoffs on Thursday, while Douglas finished the season at 0-9.

Volleyball

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, RED CLOUD 0: The Comets earned a victory over Red Cloud with a three-set sweep on Thursday.

Christian took the first set 25-18, won the second 25-8 and closed it out with a 25-11 win in the third.

Olivia Kieffer led the way for the Comets with 19 kills and five aces, while Ana Egge added 11 kills, 11 digs and five aces.

Kylie Kallio had 39 assists for Christian and Jaedyn Namanny finished with 15 digs and eight aces.

Rapid City Christian (22-9) will play at Lead-Deadwood tonight at 7 p.m., while the Crusaders (9-17) host Custer at 4 p.m.

