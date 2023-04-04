(Update: Interstate 90 (both directions) is closed from Wall (exit 110) to Murdo (exit 192) as of 4 p.m. MT Tuesday.)

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Spearfish to Rapid City (exit 55) have reopened as of 2:30 p.m. MT Tuesday.

Travelers should expect to encounter snow- and ice-covered roads. Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.

Please use extra caution. Reduce travel speed and do not use cruise control.

The following Interstate closures, previously issued, remain in place:

• Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) from Rapid City (exit 67) to Wall (exit 110).

• Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line.

Additional closures are expected to be placed on I-90 east of Wall later today. Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible.