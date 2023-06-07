A 14-year-old girl took the stand Tuesday in Pennington County Court and testified a 38-year-old man allegedly sexually abused her for over three years — starting when she was 7 and stopping when she was 11, after she told her mother.

"I did not lie about anything he did to me," the girl said before starting to cry on the stand.

Ryan Corley is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, sexual contact with a child under 16 and sexual exploitation of a minor. The indictment alleges he abused the girl from Sept. 1, 2016 to Oct. 10, 2020.

According to the girl's testimony, it was allegedly "every night or every other night."

She said her mother worked in the evenings, and Corley would ask her to "help" him. The girl testified helping him meant touching his genitals. She also testified he allegedly raped her in different ways.

During opening statements on Monday, the defense painted the picture of a girl who was in trouble with her mother and told a lie to get out of it.

"On Oct. 10, 2020, (she) found herself in pretty big trouble for lying and stealing," said Elizabeth Regalado, one of two attorneys representing Corley.

Regalado said the girl's mother discovered her with a phone, which she had taken away from her because she was "engaging in inappropriate behavior" on apps she wasn't allowed to have.

When Martha Rossiter, Corley's other defense attorney, questioned the girl on the stand, she admitted she had stolen a charging cord from her grandmother and was in trouble for having the phone.

Rossiter asked the girl if she was mad at Corley for telling on her about the phone.

"Yes, but I wasn't lying," she said, testifying she told her mother because she wanted to get it off her chest and, "She always told me if somebody touched me to tell her."

When Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond asked her why she didn't tell before then, the girl said Corley told her, "If I told my Mom, she would go to jail...I was scared she was actually gonna go to jail."

Rossiter brought up inconsistencies in the girl's statements to her doctor and then to a forensic interviewer — someone who interviews children who are possible witnesses or victims of crimes — about where Corley allegedly touched or penetrated her.

The girl's testimony seemed to unsettle the jury. One juror abruptly asked to take a break after Hammond finished questioning the girl. A different juror had tears in her eyes as the jury left the room for the requested recess.

The girl stepped down from the stand and cried in her great-grandmother's arms during breaks. Her testimony started in the late morning and finished in the afternoon.

"You can be done now," Presiding Circuit Court Judge Craig Pfeifle told her as she left the stand in tears around 2 p.m.

The girl's testimony is perhaps one of the most significant parts of the state's case. Regalado said there is no DNA evidence or witnesses of the alleged abuse.

Corley's trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.

First-degree rape is the most severe form of rape in South Dakota — sexual penetration of child under the age of 13. A class C felony, it carries a possibility of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

The sexual contact count is a class 3 felony with a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a class 2 felony with a maximum of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.