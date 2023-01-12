'I didn't want to be labeled' — High housing prices a barrier for homeless woman

Chastity Flying-Bordeaux, 46, moved to Rapid City around 2004 hoping to give her children more opportunities than she had growing up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Almost two decades later, she is 2.5 years into homelessness and is still having trouble finding a place she can afford and that will accept her application.

Flying-Bordeaux stays at the transitional housing shelter Cornerstone Women and Children's Home in south Rapid City with her 7-year-old daughter, where she's lived for about two years. She and her daughter belong to the 172 women and children who are homeless in Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority's January 2021 count. 132 of those women and children were sheltered at the time of the count, 40 were not.

"I was ashamed of being put in a homeless shelter because the fact that it made everything all come to reality that I am homeless," Flying-Bordeaux said. "I didn't want to be labeled as one of those statistics of being homeless, but I had to come to realize that it is what it is, and it is happening."

Flying-Bordeaux grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. She lost her mom to bone cancer at a young age and then moved in with her grandmother, who was abusive. Since she was 11-years-old, she's been on her own.

"I started running away from home," she said. "I've been on my own since then taking care of myself."

The mother of six was able to maintain renting in Rapid City until her life took a turn in 2018. Her credit plummeted and she accumulated debts after she fell victim to scammers online pretending to be army missionaries and sent them money over the course of a year. One, who went by "Jeremy" repeatedly asked her for money.

"Some guy from the Air Force or the National Guard contacted me and told me that guy has been deceased for so many years," she said.

At first, she would get behind on rent every other month or every two months, and she would get caught up. After a while, her electricity was shut off and she got behind enough to be evicted, along with three of her six children and her grandson. She said she owed about $3,000 in back-rent, but her landlord said she owed $50,000.

"I was in and out of the hospital for suicide because the eviction really took a toll on me, and it also took a toll on my family," she said.

Initially, she moved in with one of her daughters on Fifth Street. When her daughter's boyfriend threatened her, she moved into the Women and Children's Home where a family member had stayed in the past.

The home is an offshoot of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in downtown Rapid City. They provide case management, meals and housing.

The facility focuses on safety. It's secured and staffed 24/7 by one of its nine full-time employees. Anyone over 18-years-old staying there is required to take a breathalyzer for alcohol every night. Amanda Pioche, program director of the home, said men are not allowed in the building. She estimated about 80% of the women there come from situations involving domestic violence.

Pioche said she's watched the amount of need in the community for women and children go "sky high" in the past eight years. She started at the home as an advocate when it opened in 2015 with a 36-person capacity.

The transitional housing facility now can accommodate 68 people after expanding in 2019. It took a week to fill up again, according to Pioche.

After a sprinkler flooded a portion of the building in August 2022, the waiting list stacked up to 100 women, not including children. Right now, there are 34 women and 16 children staying there. Technically, that leaves 18 beds, but disability and pregnancy can prevent some women from being able to access the top bunks in the rooms equipped with a bathroom and two bunk beds.

Before the pandemic, the home's goal was to help women establish income, transportation and housing within 90 days, but housing prices and lack of housing has exacerbated the problem.

"It used to work that way pretty good," she said. "Then Covid hit and people couldn't evict people and places are just so hard to find that it's kind of going into six months, seven months ... every situation is different."

A two-bedroom rental in the Rapid City area at fair market price is $915 per month, according to a 2022 report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. A renter making $13.83 an hour could afford $719 a month without exceeding the recommended cost of housing, which is 30% of monthly wages. A minimum wage worker in Rapid City would have to work 1.8 full-time jobs to pay for a two-bedroom place.

Flying-Bordeaux is on a fixed income of $1,400 a month. She wants to find her own place, and she has multiple applications in at places in Rapid City, but her past financial history has been a barrier.

"With Chastity's case, she's five-year blackballed from anywhere because of her past mistake, and that's one of the reasons why we have worked with her for so long. She's a great person. She's trying really hard. She has put in so many housing applications, and it's just a no," Pioche said.

The amount of money that Flying-Bordeaux is working with is actually more than usual, according to Pioche, who said older women often rely on SSI (Supplemental Security Income) checks ranging from $450 a month to "maybe $700."

It's hard to say how long it will take Flying-Bordeaux and the other women and children in Rapid City to find their own homes, but for now, she and her daughter have become more comfortable than when they first got there.

"Whenever I came here, I was still feeling ashamed. I was feeling more at ease coming to know the staff and the ladies that work here. It started to become more like home, more like family," she said.