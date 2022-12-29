'I murdered somebody': Facebook messages give insight into Wounded Knee murder

Spencer High Hawk used Facebook Messenger to tell his child's mother that he "murdered somebody" and asked her to take his father to Rapid City before the father-son duo were arrested for beating an 18-year-old to death, leaving the body in Wounded Knee Creek, court documents show.

On June 24, Dominick Jealous of Him's family and his 16-year-old girlfriend found him under wood debris in Wounded Knee Creek just over the hill from where he lived with them and his 1-year-old daughter.

Spencer High Hawk and his father, Eugene Acorn High Hawk — known as Acorn High Hawk — are both charged with first-degree murder in federal court for allegedly beating Jealous of Him to death.

A grand jury indicted Acorn on two additional charges: assault resulting in a serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon, specifically a baseball bat. The charges refer to Acorn's alleged assault of Jealous of Him's friend, who said he fled the scene after being hit with the bat.

The motive behind Jealous of Him's murder is unclear via available court documents. Most of the files are sealed and the case has not gone to trial.

However, Jealous of Him's girlfriend told the Journal previously that she had asked him where he was going the night he disappeared and was subsequently killed. She said he replied, "to get our money back."

Jealous of Him's grandmother, Darlene Hawk Wing, said her grandson went over to Acorn's that night to play cards, and she never worried about him being over there. Acorn is her mother's cousin, so she referred to him as an uncle. He would refer to her as niece in Lakota and to Jealous of Him as grandson.

The family said Jealous of Him would sometimes "help out" Acorn when he was in need.

Facebook messages from June 22-24 between Spencer and his child's mother were attached to a motion the government filed on Dec. 20 arguing that the High Hawks' cases should not be severed.

The messages don't fully explain the reason for the killing. Spencer started the conversation discussing their child and their past relationship before telling her he "might be going to prison."

The woman asked why, he kept it vague, saying that if she came and got him, he would tell her. Spencer then asked if he could count on her to take him out of town to Chadron, Nebraska to a relative's house.

After some discussion about the ride, Spencer wrote, "I murdered somebody."

Clearly alarmed, the woman asked when and who.

In three separate messages, he replied, "Just a couple of hours ago," "Sorry ... can't tell you that," and "I'm not even drunk or high on meth, .. did while I was sober."

His answer to why was "Idk ... no one [expletive] with my family," followed by, "Ion Gon let that [expletive] slide."

Spencer then tried to backpedal and said, "Had you shook huh." She answered "no," adding that she knew he wouldn't do something like that, and if he did, he wouldn't be on Facebook telling her about it. The conversation then turned to Spencer asking the woman to "link up" and flirting with her.

He then asked if she could give his father, Acorn, a ride to Rapid City. She said she wasn't comfortable riding to Rapid City alone with him, and the conversation turned back to their child before Spencer directed it back to Acorn.

"I gotta stay low-key," he wrote. "Just beat up a little kid for talking [expletive], so now we gotta hide out for awhile."

The messages don't reveal if the woman picked up Acorn, but towards the end of the portion in the exhibit, she expressed reluctance with the plan again.

The High Hawks' case doesn't appear to be reaching a resolution soon. No further hearings or trial dates will be scheduled until Judge Jeffrey Viken decides if the father and son will be tried together or separately.

Acorn's defense attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Alecia E. Fuller, argued in a Dec. 6 brief that her client would not receive a fair trial if his case continues to be tied to Spencer because of statements that he made to an FBI agent incriminating his father.

Fuller argues that if those statements are entered as evidence and Spencer does not testify, Acorn would not be able to confront and cross-examine Spencer because Spencer can't be forced to testify at his own trial.

The government said they would redact the statements, but Fuller argued that the only way a fair trial could happen would be if either the cases are severed, or the statement's Spencer made are excluded from trial.

For now, the case will remain in limbo until Viken makes a decision.