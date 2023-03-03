A courtroom on the first floor of the Pennington County Courthouse was packed full with mourning family and tears on Friday morning at the sentencing of a Rapid City woman found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend and father of her children in June 2021 during an argument at the couple's north Rapid City apartment.

Ashley Peltier will spend 20 years in prison and another 20 years on a suspended sentence. Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfiefle issued the 40 year term for the first-degree manslaughter of James Rice, who Peltier stabbed once in the heart on June 8, 2021. The couple had been arguing about exes, according to testimony.

Rice died from the wound the next day, his 30th birthday.

Peltier maintains she did not intend to hurt Rice and she was simply trying to scare him away from her because he was being physically aggressive towards her.

“Despite what they say, I truly did love James,” Peltier said.

“The more I fought back, the more aggressive he got,” she said of their relationship.

The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine, but there is no minimum sentence. Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Anna Lindrooth asked the court to sentence Peltier to 65 years in prison. Her attorney, Angela Colbath, said the time Peltier has spent in jail is a significant punishment and asked for a lengthy period of supervision.

Peltier said she hasn’t had a chance to properly mourn, grieve or say goodbye to Rice. She said if given the chance, she would tell her children about “the good, the bad, and the ugly” of their father. She would want her daughter especially to know “you don’t need that kind of relationship in your life.”

Wipf Pfiefle said that she did not find a 65-year sentence to be appropriate. She said Peltier lacked a criminal history, picked up the phone and called for help immediately and told the operator exactly what happened and was “straight-forward with law enforcement.”

The judge also noted the complexity of the relationship, and that the jury did not find that Peltier was “this evil, murdering, sadistic person.”

“There’s something bigger going on here,” she said.

The sentencing hearing took about 1.5 hours with eight members of James Rice's family speaking on behalf of him. The picture Rice's family painted of him was overwhelmingly positive and attitudes towards Peltier ranged from condemnation to forgiveness.

"I'm angry I trusted Ashley with my uncle," said Tamara Afraid of Lightning, Rice's niece who described her uncle as someone who played many roles in her life, including that of a father and a sibling.

"He was a great spouse to his girlfriend Ashley," Afraid of Lightning said. Although Peltier and Rice were not legally married, they’ve consistently been referred to as husband and wife by the family and by the court.

Rice’s father, Stanley Kennard, cried as soon as he sat down at the prosecutor’s table to speak. He said he wanted to add a positive note to the hearing.

“I have forgiveness in my heart,” Kennard said. “There was some positive with you and knowing you.”

Rice’s best friend since childhood, Alfred Head, said he met Rice when he was nine-years-old when he was playing outside in the snow with his dog. When the dog knocked him over, Rice came and helped him up. They two went sledding together and back to Rice’s house to play. From there, they spend their childhood and teen years together, ultimately becoming roommates.

In their early 20s, they became involved in the drug scene. Head got sober first. Rice got sober after he and Peltier met at a “trap house on Lemmon street” in the summer of 2016, Peltier testified. The two decided to get clean from methamphetamine together, a feat Wipf Pfiefle noted is “extraordinary.” They had been sober for four years when Rice died.

“Everybody lost here,” Head said. “No one’s gonna win.”

Both Rice’s family and Peltier painted him in a positive light. She described him as nice and goofy and said she felt safe around him.

His family described him as a good person, patient, giving, caring, selfless, forgiving, funny, outgoing and adventurous, but what happened between the couple behind closed doors is disputed. According to Rice’s family, Peltier was the one who was abusive towards Rice and would show up with bruises and unlikely excuses.

Dayana Rice, one of Rice’s nieces, described him as a “innocent family man who supported her and loved her.”

During the trial, Peltier testified that Rice had punched her, attempted to break into a bedroom where she had hidden to get away from him, pushed her face into the carpet and pushed her on multiple occasions throughout their relationship, which began in 2016.

There was one incident in 2017 where the police were called. Although Peltier did not press charges. However, court records show that Rice pleaded guilty to a class one misdemeanor charge of domestic simple assault, attempt to cause bodily injury. He was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail. The conviction was not brought up during the trial, but the judge did reference it.

“We do know he had the ability to behave in that fashion,” Wipf Pfiefle said, also making note of the various protection orders his mother had against him. Court records show she took out four against Peltier between 2012 and 2016, all for domestic violence. They were all dismissed on her request. In 2020, a woman got a protection order against Rice that was still in place when he was killed.

Despite his past, his family has maintained that Rice was not a violent man and talked about the hole in their lives that Rice left.

“I’m not the person I was when James died,” said Ebony Afraid of Lightning, Rice’s older sister by 12 years. “My idle thoughts are consumed with James and this trial.”

Ebony is raising Rice and Peltier’s children, who Rice’s mother, Tammy Rice, said “are the real victims here … his whole goal in life was to make them happy.”

Tammy said that she has had nightmares and anxiety since her son’s passing. She said she wonders if her son knew he was dying or if he knew that Peltier took his life. She asked the court to sentence Peltier to 65 years, saying Peltier “took at least that many from him.”

Some of Peltier's family was present in the courtroom, but they did not testify.