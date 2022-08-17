Ian Beer leads RC Sliders to championship bracket at Babe Ruth World Series

The Rapid City Sliders defeated Lakeside Virginia 4-0 on the final day of pool play Wednesday morning to advance to the championship bracket of the Babe Ruth U15 World Series.

The Sliders improved to 2-2 in world series play and finished third in the National Division.

Ian Beer picked up the win with a complete game gem on the bump. He pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Jackson Dial and Ethan Wilson led the way at the plate for Rapid City. Both finished the day 2 for 3 at the plate and Dial scored one run.

Rapid City started strong with three runs in the bottom of the first on two hits and an error to take a 3-0 lead.

The Sliders added one more run on one hit in the bottom of the second to take a 4-0 advantage and held on for the final 4 1/2 innings to secure the victory.

Rapid City scored its four runs on seven hits and committed one error. Lakeside recorded three hits and committed one error.

The Sliders return to action at 2 p.m. Thursday at Stafford VA Credit Union Stadium in Fredricksburg against Greater Lynn, Massachusetts who finished second in the American Division.