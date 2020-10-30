Identical twin brothers Collin and Spencer Zur enjoying time at SD Mines

There's no doubt their quarterback-receiver relationship has come in handy, although Collin said they don't have anything telepathic on or off the field between them as identical twins. It comes from spending a lot of time together throwing and catching the football.

"When you work with a quarterback that long of a time, eight, nine years now, he knows where I am going to be on the routes and I know here he is going to put the ball for the most part," Collin said.

Spencer said that in a new system you are trying to get a lot of reps in, so you know each one of your receivers is doing. He said it's been nice to have a receiver he knows regardless of what they are running.

"Collin runs exceptional routes and I always know he will be there in the spots he needs to be," he said. "Obviously with all of the other receivers, I have trust in them. But for him, I know how he is going to run his routes and where he is going to end up."

So what happens when Spencer misses on a pass to his brother, or when Collin drops a pass from his brother? It was a typical household with brothers growing up, being competitive, but not now.

They're not in junior high any more.