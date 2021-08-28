Illinois fends off Nebraska in 30-22 season-opening win

MULTI-FACETED ATTACK

The Illini rushing attack was led by Mike Epstein, who rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries, including a 45-yard run in the first quarter.

Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez was impressive, racking up 232 passing yards on 16 completions. He had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Martinez was Nebraska's leading rusher, with 111 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.

Gabe Ervin Jr. carried the ball 12 times for 19 yards and Markese Stepp had three carries for 10 yards and a touchdown for the Huskers.

Illinois scored on a defensive gem late in the first half when Keith Randolph Jr. sacked Martinez and knocked the ball loose near midfield. Calvin Hart Jr. scooped it up and scampered 41 yards for an Illini touchdown with less than a minute in the half.

Hart Jr. was injured late in the game and was helped off the field with what appeared to be a left leg injury.

Illinois led 16-9 at the break and took a 23-9 lead midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Sitkowski to tight end Luke Ford.

FROSTY HOT SEAT