A 22-year-old Illinois man appeared in Pennington County Court Tuesday morning to face allegations he drove 13 hours to Rapid City to have sex with a 15-year-old in a hotel three days in a row.

Bao Pham is accused of three counts of fourth-degree rape on Saturday, Sunday and Monday; one count of solicitation of a minor on Saturday; and one count of contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor.

Pham was booked into the Pennington County Jail late Monday morning.

Fourth-degree rape is defined in South Dakota law as sexual penetration of someone between the ages of 13 and 16 by a perpetrator who is at least three years older than the victim. The alleged victim was 15 in this case, seven years younger than Pham.

The rape charges are class 3 felonies each with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The two remaining counts are class 1 misdemeanors with a maximum penalty of 1 year in the county jail and a $20,000 fine.

Pham allegedly told police he thought the alleged victim was 18, but later admitted he knew their age, according to court records.

Rhead asked Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma to set bond at $100,000 cash only, calling him a "flight risk and a danger to our community."

The court took a short break so Pennington County Public Defender Matt Laidlaw could speak with Pham's mother, who travelled from Illinois for the hearing. Pham could be seen on a screen from the Pennington County Jail crying.

Laidlaw said Pham has worked at the same job for a year and lives with his mother, who is a police dispatcher. The woman told Laidlaw she would ensure her son appears for any court dates. She also told him Pham is autistic, and she acts as a caretaker for him.

Laidlaw asked the judge to set the bond at $500 cash. Sharma set it at $200,000 cash only, double what the state requested.

She said she considered Pham "dangerous" and a flight risk. The judge also issued a no contact order, prohibiting Pham from any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim if he does end up posting bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on May 17, where the state must show a judge there is enough evidence to charge Pham.

If the case goes before a grand jury ahead of that date, the court will cancel the preliminary hearing.