Illness prevents Sen. Thune from voting on CARES Act Wednesday
breaking top story

Illness prevents Sen. Thune from voting on CARES Act Wednesday

  • Updated
Thune at Hot Springs.JPG

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks during a press conference at the Hot Springs Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Hot Springs.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

The Senate was heading toward important votes on economic stimulus packages but an illness kept the Senate Majority Whip from voting.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota didn't feel well when he woke up Wednesday. He consulted with physicians in Washington D.C. and Sioux Falls. 

According to an update on Twitter by Communications Directior Ryan Wrasse, the Senator was told there was no need for further action at this point. 

"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, he has decided to return home to South Dakota and will continue to consult with his doctor from there," Wrasse said. "While he will unfortunately miss today’s votes, he will be issuing a statement after the Senate considers the CARES Act."

There is no indication that a test for COVID-19 was necessary for the Senator Wednesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News