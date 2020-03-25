Illness prevents Sen. Thune from voting on CARES Act Wednesday

The Senate was heading toward important votes on economic stimulus packages but an illness kept the Senate Majority Whip from voting.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota didn't feel well when he woke up Wednesday. He consulted with physicians in Washington D.C. and Sioux Falls.

According to an update on Twitter by Communications Directior Ryan Wrasse, the Senator was told there was no need for further action at this point.

"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, he has decided to return home to South Dakota and will continue to consult with his doctor from there," Wrasse said. "While he will unfortunately miss today’s votes, he will be issuing a statement after the Senate considers the CARES Act."

There is no indication that a test for COVID-19 was necessary for the Senator Wednesday.

