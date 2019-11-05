Woman dies in wreck near Oelrichs
OELRICHS | One person died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash north of Oelrichs in Fall River County, the South Dakota Highway Patrol reports.
Troopers said names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
According to a preliminary accident report, a 2007 Buick LaCrosse was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the vehicle crossed a fog line and went onto the shoulder. The driver lost control and the vehicle went across the westbound lanes, into the median and tipped over.
There were two occupants in the vehicle. A 49-year-female, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 47-year-old male, whose seatbelt use is under investigation, received minor injuries, troopers said.
The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
SD groups file marijuana petitions
PIERRE |Two South Dakota groups have submitted petitions to put medical marijuana and recreational marijuana on the state's 2020 ballot.
The groups submitted petitions to the South Dakota secretary of state's office Monday. One proposal would create a medical marijuana program for patients with serious health conditions. The other would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older and require the state Legislature to enact a hemp cultivation law.
New Approach South Dakota submitted over 30,000 signatures to put the medical marijuana initiative on the ballot. The same group tried to get medical marijuana on South Dakota's ballot last year but fell short of enough valid signatures.
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws submitted over 50,000 signatures to put legalizing marijuana to a vote.
The secretary of state's office will now begin certifying signatures. Supporters expect that will take a few months.
- Journal staff and wire reports