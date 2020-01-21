'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to air short segment on Serenity Dennard

Internationally known victims’ advocate John Walsh is aiding the search for Serenity Dennard. Information about the missing child will be featured Wednesday in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on the Investigation Discovery network.

The 30-second clip shows photos of Serenity and briefly explains how and when she disappeared.

Serenity Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville on Feb. 3, 2019, and has been the subject of an extensive investigation and exhaustive searches of the rocky and forested area around the home between Keystone and Rockerville. The day she disappeared, the temperatures was near zero degrees.

At the time, Serenity was 9 years old, 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed 96 pounds. The program notes that she may have been picked up by someone. Anyone with information that might help find Serenity can call 1-833-3-PURSUE, which is the “In Pursuit with John Walsh” tip line.

“In Pursuit with John Walsh” works with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to select cases that are featured on the show. Information about Serenity Dennard came from NCMEC.