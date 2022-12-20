In with the familiar: AG-elect appoints leadership team

The dust at the South Dakota Attorney General's Office appears to be settling with Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley announcing his leadership team on Tuesday in preparation for taking office next month following the tumultuous impeachment of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in April, 19 months after he struck and killed a man with his vehicle on a rural South Dakota road.

Since Ravnsborg's impeachment and removal from office, the chief law enforcement agency in the state has been under the leadership of Interim Attorney General Mark Vargo. Governor Kristi Noem appointed the Pennington County State's Attorney to take the role for the past five months.

When Vargo took office as interim attorney general, he removed both Ravnsborg's chief of staff, Tim Bormann, and the Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), David Natvig.

Vargo did not state publicly why he removed Bormann and Natvig, although Natvig texted with Ravnsborg following the crash and was called to testify during the impeachment trial.

Bormann went with Ravnsborg to the scene the morning after the attorney general struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Ravnsborg claims to have not known he killed Boever until then.

Under Jackley's leadership, neither Natvig nor Bormann will return to the Attorney General's Office, but the faces joining him aren't brand new.

"This is a team of professionals that I have worked with in the past, and I believe can handle the challenges ahead of us,” Jackley said. “These are the kind of dedicated leaders that belong in the Attorney General’s Office because of their experience and commitment to public service.”

He selected the former Attorney General Mark Barnett as his chief deputy. Barnett served as attorney general from 1991-2003 and as circuit court judge between 2007-2019 before retiring. Barnett endorsed Jackley during his campaign.

“This office and the people in this office have always been special to me,” Barnett said. “I am honored to be asked by the attorney general to join him when he takes office.”

Charlie McGuigan, the current chief deputy, will transition to deputy attorney general of the civil division. McGuigan has been at the attorney general's office since 1991, when he started as an assistant attorney general in the appellate section.

Chad Mosteller, who Vargo named as the temporary director of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), will stay in the division. Before Mosteller's appointment, he was the assistant director of administrative operations. Under Jackley's leadership, he'll serve as assistant director of field operations.

Tiffany Stoeser, the current director of South Dakota Forensic Lab, will take over as assistant director of administrative operations at DCI.

Jackley announced in November that Dan Satterlee would take over as director at DCI. Satterlee previously served DCI as administrative assistant director and field operations assistant director. He is currently the coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, the agency that compiles, analyzes and disseminates criminal intelligence to support terrorism prevention and the investigation of criminal activity.

Brent Kempema with remain deputy attorney general of the criminal division, which prosecutes criminal cases in the circuit courts throughout the state, primarily major felonies, such as aggravated assaults, kidnappings, grand thefts, and homicides. The division becomes involved in these cases when charges span counties, a crime is committed within prison walls, a local state's attorney requests assistance, or when a review of a DCI investigative report leads to criminal charges.

Sarah Thorne will remain deputy attorney general of the appellate division. The division represents the state in all criminal appeals before the South Dakota Supreme Court and defends state and federal habeas corpus cases — lawsuits brought by a prisoner to test the legality of detention. The division also provide legal advice and counsel to state agencies and represents state agencies, officers, or employees in administrative hearings and litigation.

Tony Mangan, the current director of communications for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will serve the attorney general's office in the same capacity. Mangan assisted the office when Vargo removed Bormann.

Jackley will take the oath of office on Jan. 7, 2023 the state's 33rd attorney general. He previously had served as South Dakota’s United States Attorney from 2006-2009 and as South Dakota Attorney General from 2009-2019. He was elected this past November.

“I look forward to serving with such a dedicated team and to work with local law enforcement to make our communities even safer,” Jackley said. “I also want to thank current Attorney General Mark Vargo for his work in the office the last few months and his help during this transition.”

Vargo will return to Pennington County after Jackley is sworn in.