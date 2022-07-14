Inaugural Rapid City Post 315 baseball team providing new opportunity for area players

Over the last several years, Rapid City Baseball Association president Molloy Dial noticed a need for more baseball opportunities in the Black Hills, particularly for high school baseball players.

The two established American Legion clubs in the area, Post 22 and Post 320, begin play during the club season and typically don't allow high school players on those club teams to join theirs in progress.

As the head coach of the Rapid City Stevens club team, Molloy looked for solutions to fill the void for athletes who wanted to represent their schools and continue to play ball in the summer. Rapid City American Legion Post 315 provided a solution and chartered a team that began play this summer with a limited schedule.

“High school ball players, with our season and how it works out, aren’t able to play across the street,” Molloy told The Journal at McKeague Field Wednesday. “When our season is done in May, there was no more baseball set up.”

Instead of simply acknowledging the issue, Molloy got together with parents who noticed the same problem and put together a 17-game schedule for Post 315.

“We made it work to get the team off the ground and running,” he said. “Most of the teams make their schedules in the summer, so we weren’t able to get a lot of local games but got into some tournaments.”

The inaugural roster consisted of players from four area club teams at Stevens, Rapid City Central, St. Thomas More and Douglas. This season, 157 student-athletes opted to play club baseball in the Rapid City area, and Post 315 provided the first opportunity in years for those kids to play summer ball.

“It was made up of the four high schools that play high school ball and that was the whole idea, to give those kids the option to play more baseball,” Molloy said. “A lot of kids choose to go work, but there are a lot of kids that want to play more ball. Our whole goal is to try and find more opportunities to play baseball for those kids.”

At first the RCBA chartered a Babe Ruth League team for high school players, but almost immediately faced financial strain from increased travel due to the lack of Babe Ruth teams in the Mount Rushmore State.

Now, the organization helps fund Post 315, a junior Legion team, a Babe Ruth team for eighth and ninth graders and provides opportunities to play in travel ball tournaments outside the state.

“We started small with one team a couple of years ago and then we had five teams between the two leagues,” Molloy said. “We have a wide variety of options that try to cater to the kids’ needs. In the end it’s all about letting kids play and develop. If they don't have somewhere to play it is hard to develop.”

Post 315 finished its season this past weekend at the Jim Hanus Gopher Classic in Minnesota. The team went 3-14 on the year with two wins over Chadron (Neb.) Post 12 and a 7-6 victory over Wayzata (Minn.) Post 118 Sunday at the Gopher Classic in its season finale.

“They were ecstatic (after defeating Post 118),” Molloy said. “They’ve been working really hard over the last few weeks to get over the hump and reduce the errors. They were really focused on themselves and what they could do to help the team.”

Due to its shortened schedule, Post 315 did not qualify for this season’s State Legion Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium, but Molloy thinks the experience his players gained this season will pay off with a full schedule next season.

“I expect to be there next year and we should be able to make some noise,” Molloy said. “There are a bunch of juniors and seniors that are good ball players, and when we put them together they will be good teams.”

Post 315 will play an exhibition game against the organization’s junior team on July 22 at McKeague Field to prepare the younger crew for its regional tournament later this month.

Molloy said the team is excited to play one more game this summer and he’s excited for the future of the blossoming program.

“They competed this year even though they were really young with a lot of close games,” Molloy said. “They were right there this year already. With another year of growth and some seasoning we will be ready to compete at the state level and even in the region.”