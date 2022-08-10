Increased buy-in to bode well for Cobblers

Since Neal Cruce took over as the head football coach at Rapid City Central in 2020, the program has struggled to grow its numbers through participation in its offseason training program.

This summer, Cruce decided to meet parents and players halfway with optional strength training in June and open fields, combined with workouts, in July. The new strategy paid off and the Cobblers essentially doubled their offseason numbers.

“We just made some adjustments and did a couple of things differently to meet them where they are,” Cruce told The Journal. “They appreciated a little extra breathing time and I probably needed a little bit myself. The numbers got a lot better and the work ethic is good.”

For the team’s first mandatory practice of fall camp on Monday, 40 varsity and 57 junior varsity athletes stepped onto the practice field beside the high school.

South Dakota State commit Will Paepke noticed the uptick in participation this offseason. The senior offensive and defensive lineman said the increased commitment will translate directly onto the field this fall.

“It’s going to pay off a lot,” Paepke said. “We have a lot of young guys on JV and a lot of guys playing varsity and it’s going to be good. We have a young team coming in and I think this is going to be a good year for us.”

Central finished last season 1-8 overall and 0-8 in Class 11AAA. Its last winning season came in 2006 when it finished 8-4 overall.

While the numbers on Monday demonstrated an increased level of commitment, Cruce still wants to see more out of his players in order to get the Cobblers over the hump.

“You really win in the offseason and I would say we are at 80-85% (bought in) now and we used to be in the 40% range,” Cruce said. “Now that 80% are bought in, they lift together and all do the same thing, but you still have the guy who pops in and says he was doing his own thing and you still have to find those guys a home on this team.”

Cruce said three pillars need to be in place for Central to find success on the gridiron: comradery, team chemistry and offseason commitment.

“You may have a really good scheme, you may look good up front and you may practice really well,” he said. “But if my cat throws up 350 pounds on the bench and your cat throws up 185 pounds, it doesn’t matter because we just have to get our hands on you and we control the trenches, we dominate physically and we can be physically imposing.”

The Cobblers return a talented core of veteran players from last season. On offense, junior quarterback Ryan Wetch returns to lead the charge with some key weapons also back from last season.

“We are returning our starting quarterback from last year who had to start every game as a sophomore,” Cruce said. “He has shot up in height and started to put on a little weight. He’s a little dinged up right now, but we are going to try and get him back to 100% before the first game.”

He’ll be protected up front by a veteran offensive line, anchored by Paepke and Sawyer Saucerman. Senior wide receiver Jace Johnson will help in the passing game, but the focus for the Cobblers is establishing the run out of a two-back spread attack.

"We were able to run the ball pretty decently last year and ran really well on Brandon Valley out of that look," he said. "We’re going to toy with that and see how our protection looks.”

Central will miss a lot of production in the run game from Amarion Sailer and Lane Darrow, who graduated in the spring, and Cael Miseman, who transferred to Rapid City Stevens, but a stable of young backs like junior Zack Soderlin will help fill the void.

On defense, the Cobblers return key leaders like Paepke and senior linebacker Jaxon Fairchild, but need to fill some holes on the interior defensive line.

“One big hole we have to fill is finding depth at defensive tackle,” Cruce said. “We’re very thin at tackle. The first couple of guys are pretty good, they work hard and are good kids. They’ll start, it shouldn’t even be a question, but if one of them goes we’ll have a big question mark there.”

Cruce said he’s also looking for big things from defensive lineman Barak Corrigan. The sophomore started for the Cobblers last season and entered camp at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds.

Brody Knapp will help tremendously in the pass-rush opposite Paepke at defensive end. Cruce said the senior made the extra effort to attend college camps and develop his craft in the offseason.

“He’s gone to a lot of camps and shown some really good stuff this summer,” Cruce said. “He’s one of those guys that if he sticks to the scheme he should have a really good year.”

Jaxson Vermundson returns on special teams as both the kicker and punter for the Cobblers. The junior also plays wide receiver and defensive back.

Cruce said he hopes the team values special teams more this season and that the team takes a creative approach to that portion of the game.

Central opens the season with the Rushmore Bowl on Aug. 27 against Sturgis Brown at O’Harra Stadium.

“We just have to wait and see if we have that special group that comes through every 10 years or so and surprises everybody,” Cruce said. “That’s what we are hoping for.”

Rapid City Central 2022 Season Schedule (home games played at O'Harra Stadium)

Sat, Aug. 27 – vs. Sturgis Brown (Rushmore Bowl)

Fri, Sept. 2 – at Sioux Falls Lincoln*

Fri, Sept. 9 – vs. Brandon Valley*

Sat, Sept. 17 – at Sioux Falls Jefferson*

Sat, Sept. 24 – at Sioux Falls Washington*

Fri, Sept. 30 – vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt*

Fri, Oct. 7 – at Harrisburg*

Fri, Oct. 14 – vs. O’Gorman*

Thurs, Oct. 20 – at Rapid City Stevens*

*Class 11AAA game