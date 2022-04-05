Inductees announced for South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Janel Birrenkott, Bryan Brewer, Jill Christensen, Doug Clark, Kathie Courtney, Gary Evjen, Gene Johnson, Dave Krauth, Megan Mahoney, Bill Matthews, Alan Miller, Tom Rudebusch, Jeff Schemmel, Paul Tierney and Vince Whipple make up the 15 members of the Class of 2022, set to be inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.

The banquet and induction ceremony will be held Sept. 25 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Ticket information will be available later.

More information on this year's inductees can be found below.

Birrenkott, from Lemmon, was a basketball star at Northern State and shined on the national stage with the USA Deaf Team.

Brewer was a long-time Pine Ridge coach and administrator who helped create the Lakota Nation Invitational events.

Christensen has won more games as a high school head coach than anyone in South Dakota history, establishing a dominating volleyball program at Parker.

Clark, of Sioux Falls, served for years as a flagman for the highest profile sprint car races in the country, and becomes only the second inductee who has joined the Hall of Fame for motor sports.

Courtney, of Aberdeen, was a pioneer in the field of athletic training and has been recognized for her leadership on a national level.

Evjen, of Sioux Falls, ended his basketball career at Northern State as the first college player with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Johnson, of Yankton, was an outstanding distance runner and coach, who shared world-class workouts with South Dakotans.

Krauth, Augustana women’s basketball coach, has won more than 1,000 games at the college and high school levels.

Mahoney, of Sturgis, was a four-time All-State basketball player who went on play for Kansas State before spending 14 seasons in the professional ranks, including two in the WNBA.

Mathews played college football for South Dakota State and then seven years in the NFL and USFL.

Miller led Stickney to the Class B state basketball title before becoming a three-time All-American at Dakota Wesleyan.

Rudebusch, the longtime voice of South Dakota School Mines athletics, also called more than 1,300 Rapid City Post 22 baseball games over 41 seasons.

Schemmel, of Madison, was the first native South Dakotan to break the four-minute mile mark in track.

Tierney, of Oral, is a cowboy legend and is in the National Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Whipple, of Rapid City, was an outstanding all-around athlete in the City of Presidents who went on to star in basketball at Huron College and became a major organizer and successful coach of athletics in West River.

