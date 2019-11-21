PIERRE | The Industrial Hemp Study Committee, which will be led by Rep. Lee Qualm, will hold its fourth meeting on Dec. 2 at the state capitol.
The committee will discuss and review draft legislation. Information from their past meetings is available online, along with the agenda for the December meeting. The meeting is open to the public.
In the 2019 session, the Legislature approved a program to allow industrial hemp in South Dakota, but the legislation was vetoed by Gov. Noem.
In addition to Rep. Qualm a Republican from Platte, committee members are Sen. Rocky Blare (R-Ideal), Representatives Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission), Bob Glanzer (R-Huron), Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Randy Gross (R-Elkton), Oren Lesmeister (D-Parade), Nancy York (R-Watertown); and Senators Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge), Joshua Klumb (R-Mount Vernon), and Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls).
Lesmeister says he is "very confident" that enough lawmakers will support a hemp bill next year to override a veto. In the meantime, supporters are working to educate their colleagues on hemp and its uses.
South Dakota, Mississippi and Idaho are the only states that don't allow hemp cultivation.
The meeting on Dec. 2 starts at 11 a.m. Mountain time in Room 413 of the state capitol.