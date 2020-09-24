Injuries, low numbers end Edgemont's season

In the games they played, the Moguls started with nine or 10 players but saw three injured against Hill City and lost for the season.

Swanson said not being able to practice with a full squad might have been the hardest part of the whole week in preparation of the games.

"In our six-man game we had 11 guys who were healthy, so we had six against five in practice," he said. "Then we were back at nine-man practice and with some injuries it might be two against three. Everything looks great in practice because there is no opposition. Against Hill City it took them a quarter or two to get used to playing again against other people."

Edgemont is still pushing for a six-man season and has gotten a couple of positive hopes from a couple of schools that also might want to drop down from nine-man.

"I know the Bison school district is interested, and I got a phone call from Langford, and the state said, 'Hey, if you're interested, give Brad down in Edgemont a call,'" Zachow said. "That is a good thing. The discussion is back on the table, at least."

Realistically, Zachow said that the school likely will not get an enrollment jump anytime soon that would make it comfortable for it to stay at nine-man.