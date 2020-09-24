Injuries, low numbers end Edgemont's season

The football season for the Edgemont Moguls has come to a disappointing end, much sooner than anticipated.
Edgemont has been forced to forfeit three games this season because of injuries and low numbers on the team, and coaches and the administration pulled the plug on the season this week.
The Moguls were to play a 9-man game at Rapid City Christian Friday night and host Faith Oct. 2 and play at Dupree Oct. 16.
But Edgemont athletics director Brad Zachow said the team just couldn't finish the season with six or seven players, with the possibility of a couple more who would have wanted to play injured.
Zachow said that Edgemont, on the most southwest corner of the state in Fall River County, is a small school with total enrollment of about 50 students. He said if you split it down the middle (boys and girls), there's about 20-25 boys that are eligible to play.
The team started with 11 players on the roster and currently five of those players are out with season-ending injuries, most of which that will require surgery. Another has a sprained ankle that would likely keep him out for at least two more weeks.
"Sitting at the five or six-player number, our coaches made the decision that they were one injury away from not being able to finish a game, even if it was a six-man game," Zachow said.
Last season the Moguls closed the season playing seven players on nine against Dupree.
"Our kids wanted to play football," Zachow said. "This is really tough for the kids. You'll end up with more injuries because they are so tired. The boys have heart, that's for sure."
Edgemont head coach Erik Swanson said they only had one injury in the 2019 season, but football is football and they were hit hard this season.
"The boy we had our worked very hard," Swanson said. "This is my third year of coaching at Edgemont, and the boys that do come out give you everything they got, and you can't ask for anything more. It is just unfortunate that there are just not enough of them."
Having low numbers for football is nothing new for Edgemont, which has pushed for and thought it was successful in the South Dakota High School Activities Association passing a six-man classification.
After the SDHSAA initially approved six-man, it changed its mind when some school that originality had agreed to go down, but backed away and stayed at nine-man.
The Moguls finished its season at 1-4, with it's lone win a 51-0 blanking of Crawford, Neb., in a six-man game.
With a full nine-man team, Edgemont lost to New Underwood to open the season 54-0 and was competitive against Hill City in a 38-28 loss on Sept. 11. They were forced to forfeit to Kadoka Area Sept. 4 and Bison last week. Those games officially went down as 1-0 losses.
In the games they played, the Moguls started with nine or 10 players but saw three injured against Hill City and lost for the season.
Swanson said not being able to practice with a full squad might have been the hardest part of the whole week in preparation of the games.
"In our six-man game we had 11 guys who were healthy, so we had six against five in practice," he said. "Then we were back at nine-man practice and with some injuries it might be two against three. Everything looks great in practice because there is no opposition. Against Hill City it took them a quarter or two to get used to playing again against other people."
Edgemont is still pushing for a six-man season and has gotten a couple of positive hopes from a couple of schools that also might want to drop down from nine-man.
"I know the Bison school district is interested, and I got a phone call from Langford, and the state said, 'Hey, if you're interested, give Brad down in Edgemont a call,'" Zachow said. "That is a good thing. The discussion is back on the table, at least."
Realistically, Zachow said that the school likely will not get an enrollment jump anytime soon that would make it comfortable for it to stay at nine-man.
He said that when you look at a lot of the nine-man teams, some of them have 15 to 25 players on their roster.
"It's pretty hard to be competitive when you're at 11 or 12 kids max," he said. "But our kids really want to play football."
There's also been some discussion of the Moguls filling its schedule with six-man teams from Wyoming and Nebraska, although both states have already set their schedules for the next couple of years.
At this point, it would be a stretch for that to happen.
"The way some of us look at it, we don't care if we would ever get a playoff opportunity (in SDHSAA play), we just want to play football," Zachow said.
For now, the Moguls push forward in the hopes of getting more kids out and the eligible injured players healthy for next season in nine-man play.
"Hopefully the boys in the school can talk it up and we can get some more boys to come out, and approach it again next year. Hopefully it will work out better," Swanson said.
Zachow said the community of Edgemont has backed the program, including building a new field and track recently.
Instead of playing Bison for their homecoming game last week, there was a flag-football game with community members and the healthy players on the current squad.
Zachow said it felt like a normal homecoming game with a large and enthusiastic crowd behind the program.
"The entire community community showed up," he said. "It was probably more exciting than most homecoming games that I have been to. We did that as a grand finale because when we started looking at our kids who were heading out to the doctors, we realized that they are not coming back."
In his second year as Edgemont activities director, Zachow his main job for the football program is to keep the players doing what they love to do.
"I think if Coach would have said no (keeping the season going), we have some kids who would have said, 'Let's just play six on nine or five on nine, I just want to play football,'" he said.
