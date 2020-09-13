 Skip to main content
Inmate Clarence Ferris sought after escape
Inmate Clarence Ferris sought after escape

  • Updated
Officials say a minimum-security inmate in Rapid City has escaped from custody.

Inmate Clarence Ferris left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization Sept. 12.

Ferris, age 30, is a Native American male. He is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Ferris is currently serving a 5-year sentence with 1-year suspended for possession of a controlled substance, a 2-year sentence for eluding and a 5-year sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance. All of the convictions are from Pennington County.

Anyone who sees Ferris or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

