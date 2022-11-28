Inmate dies in Springfield prison

A Lawrence County prisoner serving two consecutive 60-year sentences in the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield died on Saturday "of what appears to be natural causes," according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Court records show Gregory Wyman, 68, was sentenced in February 1994 for two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16 years old in September 1992. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December 1993.

Wyman was originally charged with two counts of third-degree rape of a child under 16 years old, but those were dismissed by the prosecutor at the time.

The Journal contacted DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko on Monday to ask if the department is investigating Wyman's death but did not hear back by press time.