 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality
alert top story

Inmate placed on escape status after leaving Rapid City job site

Paul Standing Crow Beck

Paul Standing Crow Beck 

Paul Standing Crow Beck has been placed on escape status after leaving his work release job site Sunday in Rapid City without authorization, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections. 

Standing Crow Beck, 25, is a Native American male. He is five-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Standing Crow Beck is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary out of Brown County.

Anyone who sees Standing Crow Beck or know of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return from assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump says he received a COVID-19 booster shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News