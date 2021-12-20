Inmate placed on escape status after leaving Rapid City job site

Paul Standing Crow Beck has been placed on escape status after leaving his work release job site Sunday in Rapid City without authorization, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
Standing Crow Beck, 25, is a Native American male. He is five-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Standing Crow Beck is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary out of Brown County.
Anyone who sees Standing Crow Beck or know of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.
Failure to return from assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison