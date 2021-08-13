 Skip to main content
Inmate placed on escape status after leaving Rapid City job site
Inmate placed on escape status after leaving Rapid City job site

  • Updated
Rudolph Gabe

A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after leaving a community job site in Rapid City without authorization, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections. 

Rudolph Gabe, 38, left his community service job site on Thursday.

Gabe is Native American, 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"Gabe is currently serving an 18-year, 6-month sentence for first-degree robbery from Pennington County," the release states. 

"If you see Gabe or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately. Failure to return following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison."\

