Inmate placed on escape status after leaving Rapid City job site

A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after leaving a community job site in Rapid City without authorization, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Rudolph Gabe, 38, left his community service job site on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gabe is Native American, 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"Gabe is currently serving an 18-year, 6-month sentence for first-degree robbery from Pennington County," the release states.

"If you see Gabe or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately. Failure to return following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison."\

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0