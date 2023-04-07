South Dakota Mines is hosting two events that will highlight the research and design success of graduating seniors and graduate students.

The 13th annual Student Research Symposium at Mines starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Surbeck Center Ballroom. Oral PowerPoint presentations start at 8 a.m. in the McKeel, Hardrock and Dorr rooms in the Surbeck Center. The event features an array of innovative research across many fields of scientific study.

The symposium includes poster presentations and talks from students on many different topics including biology, particle physics and chemistry. Awards will be presented during a ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. to the top presenters in both undergraduate and graduate categories.

As part of the annual Design Fair, teams of Mines seniors will display and demonstrate around 60 different projects in the Surbeck Center Ballroom from 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday, April 13.

Some of the senior design projects include a robotic dental drilling device sponsored by Carpenter Dental, a mobile trailer-turned-stage to enable remote concerts with the Rushmore Music Festival students and instructors, a shipping container design for a hydroponic growing room to provide fresh vegetables to local communities, and a software program that aims to create a mathematical model to predict future cattle market trends and provide model comparisons via historical data analytics

Mines has a history of turning student and faculty innovation into start-up businesses that benefit the local economy. Some of the inventions displayed at the fair are industry- or government-sponsored efforts that will see real-world application.