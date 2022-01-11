Inside game drives Hill City to win over Philip

HILL CITY — The Hill City girls basketball team just couldn’t be stopped in the paint Tuesday night.

Ranger teammates constantly found each other wide open under the basket or drove it inside themselves, often with little resistance and aided by dynamic ball movement that befuddled Philip, and the green and gold rolled to a 54-29 win over the Lady Scotties in an interclass matchup on Coach Gins’ Court.

“We have a lot of size down low and a lot of skill, then we have some really good outside shooters,” senior Whitney Edwards said. “So whenever we work it in and out, I think that’s our best chance at success this season.”

Edwards finished with a game-high 18 points and collected six rebounds and five assists for Hill City (5-4), while Lillie Ross added 13 points and Abby Siemonsma chipped in nine.

“We were able to run the floor and get some easy opportunities,” Rangers head coach Wade Ginsbach said. “When we share the ball and we move with purpose, then we have a good chance.”

Copper Lurz paced Philip (4-5) with 12 points, while Mattisen Reckling picked up seven points.

“They just beat us in all aspects on the floor,” Lady Scotties head coach Colt Fitzgerald said. “They beat us up and down the floor, they were more physical, they just wanted it. That’s tough to overcome sometimes.”

Hill City opened the contest working the transition game, pushing the pace and tallying several quick points off defensive rebounds, including a pair of layups from Ross, to take an 8-0 lead.

Edwards made several nifty moves beating defenders to the basket, and Anna Dean (three points) capped off an explosive first quarter with her only points of the night, laying in a fastbreak bucket through contact and converting the 3-point play to make it 19-6 after eight minutes.

“That’s how we like to play,” Ginsbach said. “Sometimes we’re not that deep so we can’t really play like that the whole game, but if we see opportunities, we have to run with some of the speed that we have.”

The Rangers were also bolstered by pressure defense and notched a handful of points off turnovers. In the second quarter they backed off a bit, which allowed the Lady Scotties to run their offense more effectively and outscore their opponents 7-6 with the help of a Lurz 3-pointer, the squad’s lone conversion from the perimeter, to trail 25-13 at the midpoint.

“The second quarter we eased up on the pressure a little bit, and so they came back,” Edwards said. “That was our main topic at halftime; just how to keep communicating and keep putting pressure on the ball so they don’t get any easy points like that.”

Hill City came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, and more efficient than the first half, seizing the first 10 points of the third quarter to build a 20-point lead, 33-13, just over two minutes in.

Edwards collected six points on the run, scoring back-to-back close-range buckets off dishes from Maggie Taylor (six points) and Alaina Dean.

Philip, which trailed 41-18 at the start of the fourth quarter, strung together an 8-0 run to start the final frame, fueled by six made free throws, including a 3-for-3 effort by Lurz after getting fouled on a follow-through 3-point attempt.

After Siemonsma drilled the Rangers’ lone 3 of the contest, Cassidy Moody got on the board and tallied the final six points for her team.

“They just run their plays very well. It wasn’t their defense. We got open looks, we just couldn’t make the bucket,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re tall, they’re well-coached and they know their plays with their eyes closed.”

Hill City returns to its Black Hills Conference slate with a road game against Lead-Deadwood (0-9) on Thursday, while Philip travels to Colome (1-5) to make up a Dec. 30 game that was rescheduled.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.