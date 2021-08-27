Insurance battle pits injured man against New Underwood School District

A former New Underwood teacher and coach, who was seriously injured in a July 2017 Wyoming motorcycle crash, is looking to recover $4 million in damages as a result of his injuries.

Holding up matters, however, is a complicated insurance battle between the injured party, his motorcycle insurance company, the New Underwood School District and the district's health insurance provider.

According to a complaint filed against the New Underwood School District, former teacher D.J. Toczek was throw from his motorcycle on July 8, 2017 after a vehicle driven by Christopher Nesius crashed into him while fleeing from law enforcement at more than 100 mph on an interstate in Wyoming.

Nesius was uninsured, sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $330,835 in restitution.

Toczek suffered a traumatic brain injury, among other very severe fractures which required immediate medical attention and in-patient treatment. Toczek said his recovery is far from over.

However, Toczek cannot touch the settlement funds, which were paid from the uninsured motorist coverage that was part of the insurance plan covering the motorcycle.