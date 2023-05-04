An Interfaith Mayoral Candidate Forum for the 2023 Rapid City mayoral candidates will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 8 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City. This event is open to the public.

The event is co-sponsored by Calvary Lutheran Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Synagogue of the Hills and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.

Communities of faith play an important role in meeting the needs of the larger community, the groups said in a press release. This forum provides a platform for members of different faiths and community members at large to become more involved in the political process, by learning about the candidates and becoming more informed about the issues.

Candidates Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun and Ron Weifenbach will share their perspectives and plans for addressing the challenges ahead in Rapid City. Attendees are invited to meet informally with the candidates after the forum.