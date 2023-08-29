INTERIOR — Nestled in the Badlands of South Dakota in the tiny town of Interior, with a population just over 60 and located just south of the National Park surrounded by prairie and ranches for miles, the sounds of cheering spectators could be heard near and far as some of the best cowboys and cowgirls on the pro rodeo circuit took part in the Interior Frontier Days Rodeo.

Dubbed ‘The Oldest Rodeo in South Dakota,’ the Interior Frontier Days Rodeo finally returned to the big stage on Saturday — its first as a part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

“This is dang sure the smallest town — the second might be Golden Valley, North Dakota might be close — but this is dang sure one of the smallest towns. But probably one of the biggest rodeo towns,” said Chancey Wilson, a stock contractor with Muddy Creek Rodeo. “I mean the whole town pitches in. They got small parades and they got dances and everybody in the whole community from Kadoka to Wall to Kyle and everyone in between helps out to make the rodeo happen.”

Months of planning and organizing by the Interior Roping Club, along with the Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo, came together to put on the event. Mundorf Cattle Company of St. Onge provided the timed event stock.

The event, which included a slack competition earlier in the day, featured the premier performance at 5 p.m. Saturday with a Ranch Rodeo performance Sunday.

Slack is an extension of the competition for an overflow of contestants, as rodeo performances are limited in the number of participants allowed. Ranch rodeos are more traditional rodeos, featuring teams from different ranches competing against each other in events based on the type of work they do every day. It's usually comprised of local ranchers and ranch hands.

“This is the first time [it was a pro rodeo] since...I believe it was 1929. We kind of tracked that back and at that time it was called the ‘Cowboys Turtles Association’ before even the PRCA and the Rodeo Cowboys Association,” said Wilson. “So it's been 90 some years since this was a professional rodeo."

“It's one of the oldest rodeos in the state of South Dakota. We're all pretty excited," he said. "I think there are 10 National Finals qualifiers here in our first year back to the PRCA and we're glad we're glad to be back.”

The Cowboys Turtles Association, named for the group’s slowness to organize (but they eventually “stuck their neck out” according to the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame), turned into the RCA in 1945 and then in 1974 became the PRCA.

For the past several years, the Interior Frontier Days Rodeo has been held over the July 4th weekend and sanctioned as a part of the South Dakota Rodeo Association — a statewide only charter of rodeos throughout the state.

“When we decided to go as a pro rodeo, we had to get [the rodeo] off the Fourth, because there’s already so many pro rodeos on the Fourth, and we knew we weren’t going to be able to get many contestants, so that’s behind the decision to take it off the Fourth of July,” said Rustin Bertram, president of the Interior Roping Club.

While many rodeos typically feature multiple nights of performances, the Interior Roping Club decided to go with just one performance for the first professional rodeo in over 90 years.

"Interior was always — for years and years — an afternoon rodeo, and we were trying to bring back some of the old traditions from when they first started," Wilson said.

With temperatures hovering around 80 with a light breeze, the weather couldn't have been much better for Wilson and Bertram.

All-in-all, they deemed the entire event a success. Much of that success goes to the organizers, sponsors and volunteers who made the event possible, according to Bertram.

“It's a huge change for us to step up into this next level, and all the locals here, the neighbors and ranchers, they all contribute,” Bertram said. “Everyone from the small towns to the big towns, even Rapid City, they help out a lot. We couldn’t do it without our sponsors too.”

Wilson, who lives 15 miles outside of Interior, went to elementary school in Interior and graduated from Wall, and has always been involved in the Interior Rodeo.

“So of course my family has been on part of this rodeo,” Wilson said. “For some years it was just a little jackpot rodeo, and some years it was similar to what it is today, and as long as I'm still alive, we're gonna have a rodeo in Interior, South Dakota.”

Being a local and the stock contractor for the rodeo, Wilson was able to show off some of his best livestock — that includes National Finals Rodeo bucking horses — but also introduce brand new horses as rookie broncs.

The rodeo not only featured some of the best competitors in the PRCA, but also competitors from other countries.

“We got national qualifiers here and that's just great. We got guys from Australia here. A couple of different countries here,” Bertram said. “This means a lot to us. Rodeo is a pretty small world, but it sure is nice when you can get these riders from other countries here.”

Following Saturday’s rodeo performance the night concluded with a dance to cap off the day’s fun.

“I think it went good. You know, anytime 25 bronc riders show up to come get on in this legendary rodeo, I think everybody's happy,” Wilson said. “We got a good turnout tonight and a big fan crowd, and there's a dance and people stick around and dance the night away.”

After Saturday’s performance, the plan is for the Interior Frontier Days Rodeo to maintain being a part of the PRCA circuit.