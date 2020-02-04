Investigation found evidence former UW president yelled at subordinates, documents show

***

The other Nichols interaction reported to UW HR is less detailed but involves a student and was brought to light more than a year before the foundation employee incident.

On Feb. 5, 2018, an HR official at UW met with an unnamed employee, who described “an incident that had happened at the President’s house involving an international student” and that the employee was afraid to speak up for fear of losing her job. Indeed, she told her interviewer that she “doesn’t want to do anything further -- she just wanted someone to know about the event and how upsetting it was.”

According to interview notes and a handwritten statement from the reporting staffer, one of Nichols’ dogs had jumped on a student who was working as a caterer at Nichols’ home. The student “does not like dogs, but has worked in the home previously with no problem.” The reporting staffer told another caterer to grab the dog while the student went outside.