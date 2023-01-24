Investigation into Saturday homicide at 'The Big Three' apartment building continues

Police continue to investigate a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead and the city's police chief frustrated with violent crime in a specific cluster of apartment buildings and townhouses in north Rapid City that law enforcement has dubbed "The Big Three."

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Street to reports of gunshots. They found a man in his 20s shot in an apartment. He died at the hospital.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team served two search warrants after the shooting, one at Surfwood Drive and one on Knollwood Drive.

No suspects were located at the locations, RCPD Assistant Chief Scott Sitts said in an early Sunday morning video. Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, said investigators have been working the case non-stop since the shooting.

On Tuesday, Medina said detectives are making good progress towards identifying people involved or responsible.

Anyone will information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the RCPD at 605-394-4131 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

The Saturday shooting was the second that left someone dead within 48 hours in Rapid City. Another man was shot and killed by police in the same area of Saturday's shooting.

"Within the last week, we had a parole absconder pull a gun on a police officer and tried to murder him, causing an officer to have to defend his life. And just this morning, we have a young man in his 20s deceased from gun violence," Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a Sunday morning social media video with Assistant Chief Scott Sitts.

Hedrick said the community in north Rapid City and his police officers are tired of the gun violence in the area and urged the community to come together and "say enough is enough."

Knollwood Heights Apartment, Knollwood Townhouses and Maplewood Townhouses make up "The Big Three," as police refer to the area. Of the 13 homicides in 2021, four occurred at “The Big Three." In November 2022, someone was robbed at gunpoint after meeting someone at the apartments for a social media marketplace deal.

In August 2022, one man was found shot dead at Knollwood Townhouses and a man was grazed with a bullet the same day at Knollwood Heights apartments. Later that month, two men were found dead at Knollwood Heights apartments in an incident police expect was gang-related.

The police department added a substation to the area and increased patrols in an attempt to combat crime in the area. Community Engagement Coordinator Tyler Read works with the community at Knollwood Townhouses, where there is a space for children to play games and socialize. Read also organizes bake sales in the neighborhood.