 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Investigation into Saturday homicide at 'The Big Three' apartment building continues

  • Updated
  • 0

Police continue to investigate a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead and the city's police chief frustrated with violent crime in a specific cluster of apartment buildings and townhouses in north Rapid City that law enforcement has dubbed "The Big Three."

Surfwood shooting

Members of the Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team prepare to serve two search warrants Sunday morning following a Saturday night fatal shooting on Surfwood Avenue in north Rapid City.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Street to reports of gunshots. They found a man in his 20s shot in an apartment. He died at the hospital.  

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team served two search warrants after the shooting, one at Surfwood Drive and one on Knollwood Drive. 

No suspects were located at the locations, RCPD Assistant Chief Scott Sitts said in an early Sunday morning video. Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, said investigators have been working the case non-stop since the shooting.

People are also reading…

On Tuesday, Medina said detectives are making good progress towards identifying people involved or responsible. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Anyone will information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the RCPD at 605-394-4131 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411. 

The Saturday shooting was the second that left someone dead within 48 hours in Rapid City. Another man was shot and killed by police in the same area of Saturday's shooting.

"Within the last week, we had a parole absconder pull a gun on a police officer and tried to murder him, causing an officer to have to defend his life. And just this morning, we have a young man in his 20s deceased from gun violence," Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a Sunday morning social media video with Assistant Chief Scott Sitts.

Hedrick said the community in north Rapid City and his police officers are tired of the gun violence in the area and urged the community to come together and "say enough is enough." 

Knollwood Heights Apartment, Knollwood Townhouses and Maplewood Townhouses make up "The Big Three," as police refer to the area. Of the 13 homicides in 2021, four occurred at “The Big Three." In November 2022, someone was robbed at gunpoint after meeting someone at the apartments for a social media marketplace deal. 

In August 2022, one man was found shot dead at Knollwood Townhouses and a man was grazed with a bullet the same day at Knollwood Heights apartments. Later that month, two men were found dead at Knollwood Heights apartments in an incident police expect was gang-related.

The police department added a substation to the area and increased patrols in an attempt to combat crime in the area. Community Engagement Coordinator Tyler Read works with the community at Knollwood Townhouses, where there is a space for children to play games and socialize. Read also organizes bake sales in the neighborhood. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

A Native American tribe in South Dakota says several of its members died when December storms buried their reservation in snow and left them stranded. Leaders of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe said this month that the deaths could have been prevented had it not been for a series of systemic failures. Tribal members are expressing anger at many people, including Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the Indian Health Services — saying the little help that was offered came too late. A 12-year-old asthmatic boy who spent days struggling to breathe was among the dead — because an ambulance couldn't get to his home in time to help him.

Noem wants investigation into Social Security number leak

Noem wants investigation into Social Security number leak

Gov. Kristi Noem is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice investigate why her family's social security numbers were leaked when Congress released its findings in the Jan. 6 investigation. The House Select Commission on the Ja. 6 Investigation's final report in December included White House logs of visitors in December 2020. About 2,000 people's social security numbers were included in the report, including numbers for Noem, her husband, her three children and her daughter's husband. Noem visited the White House in December 2020 and met with former President Donald Trump in her official capacity as governor.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News