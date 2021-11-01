Investigation into who made bomb threat at School of Mines still ongoing

The suspect(s) responsible for a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the South Dakota Mines is still ongoing, according to Rapid City Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina.

Medina said Monday morning that the investigation in determining who is responsible is still ongoing.

No arrests have been made in the incident thus far, Medina said.

"It was a threat that an individual placed multiple explosive devices on the campus," Medina said.

The call came in by the suspect to dispatch on Friday.

Law enforcement searched for explosive devices on campus for more than six hours on Friday night through early Saturday morning.

Students were evacuated for the night and arrangements were made to provide off-campus beds for those who needed them, including beds at the South Dakota National Guard Camp Rapid.

On Saturday morning, Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick tweeted, "Not only do we enjoy a high degree of interagency cooperation when it comes to critical incidents likes this, but the incredible partnership with our community took center stage as we worked through this tense situation."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.