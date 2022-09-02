 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa man identified as victim in Lawrence County fatal crash

Crash Logo

A Garner, Iowa man has been identified as the person who died last Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV.

Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, 25-year-old Jacob Heikens of Spencer, Iowa and 39-year-old Ryan Dillon of Gilbert, Iowa received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

