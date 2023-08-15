WALL — Growing up on the ranch the kids are going to learn to rope, ride and move cattle. Whether or not they want to compete in rodeo is up to them.

The Cordes family lives about 30 miles north of Wall and the decision by their kids to compete in rodeo has paid off, especially for the eldest daughter Piper. Last month, the Wall senior took home the barrel racing national championship at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.

“We always told our kids growing up, if you don't want to rodeo that's absolutely fine,” said Piper’s mother Paige Cordes. “That's a choice. However running this ranch, you will ride and rope and move cows because that's just our lifestyle.”

It’s specifically that lifestyle of going to brandings, moving cows riding on a horse alongside her parents that led Piper, and her three siblings, to attend play-days then youth rodeos followed by junior high rodeos then high school rodeos.

Paige competed in rodeos growing up and before the kids started to get older. She credits youth rodeo events, especially at the junior high level, for increasing the younger generation's interest in the sport, including Piper's.

“A lot more kids that are doing it more year round. There's so many more things to go to,” Paige said. “There's a lot of barrel races around that weren't around when I was a kid. You have little britches and you have the junior high high rodeo association is huge."

Piper has been competing year round in rodeo since she was in the sixth grade and qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo twice.

“I think being at the big show and seeing the bright lights and the action, by this stage in her life now, she's not so intimidated,” Paige said.

Joining Piper in her journey, besides her family, has been her horse Fiesta. A horse she’s been competing with the past four years.

Piper said Fiesta is a very relaxed horse that doesn’t really get worked up, while Paige said that Fiesta is “a lot of horse” and one that you don’t typically just walk up on or he’ll get spooked. He’s definitely Piper’s horse.

“Before we go in to run, I can feel his body language and I can tell when he's ready to run and I feed off of that,” Piper said. “That gives me confidence and momentum. So I think we just complement each other really well.”

Piper captured the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association state title in the barrel races with 90 points over second place Claire Verhults, of Reva, who finished with 84.

Heading into Nationals, Piper said she knew what to expect after having finished in the top 15 last year and set a goal of finishing top 5.

“I didn't really want to think about winning the whole thing or winning every round,” she said. “I just wanted to take one run at a time and do what me and my horse could do best. That was just make good solid runs.”

After getting the top times in the first two short rounds, Piper ran last in the go-round not knowing if she would take home the championship.

“All I basically had to do was make a nice solid run, but at the same time anything could have happened," Piper said.

Piper's dad stood down by the dirt for each of her runs in Gillette and it gave her an extra sense of comfort throughout the competition.

"He was always hyping me up," Piper said. "After I got done running, he gave me a high five and I was just super happy. I got off my horse, I hugged him and after that I just wanted to go see all my family sitting in the stands.”

After winning the barrel races in Gillette, Piper didn’t really have a chance to celebrate with her friends and neighbors. The family had two days to get back to Wall and prepare for a family vacation in Alaska and as soon she returned to Wall it was time to prepare for her senior year of high school.

“I think I went into town one time after nationals and it was to run errands so I haven't really gotten a lot of just like time to talk to people about it,” Piper said the day after returning home from Alaska.

Now back in school, Piper is focusing on playing volleyball for the Eagles. But she still has some area rodeos she’s hoping to compete in this fall, schedule permitting.

Piper will look to defend her title next year at both the SDHSRA and NHSRA finals.

Originally a reception was going to be held on Wednesday in Wall to honor Piper along with reserve bareback champion Kashton Ford, of Sturgis, and reserve saddle bronc champ Eastan West, of New Underwood, but unfortunately the reception was canceled.

Ford ready to make the pro-circuit

“If I'm being honest I don't feel that good, I was hoping to be first,” 17-year-old Kashton Ford of Sturgis said. “Yeah I'm grateful for getting reserve, but it's not where I wanted to end up.”

It’s that type of competitiveness that drives Ford to want to be the best and compete.

It also takes a certain willingness and perhaps even a little craziness to hop on an animal whose sole goal is to try and knock you off.

“I like when people say (I’m crazy),” Ford said. “I don't think I'm crazy but I like that people think I'm crazy.”

At Nationals, Ford finished second behind Tuker Carricato's, of Saratoga, Wyo., by just five points. Carricato racked up 240 points while Ford finished with 235.

The week following Nationals, Ford competed in the CINCH World Championship Rodeo in Guthrie, Okla., and won the junior bareback competition.

Ford said his parents never made him compete growing up, it was just something he saw and wanted to do himself.

“My parents never like introduced me to rodeo," Ford said. “I don't even think they really wanted us to rodeo but I saw some bull riding on YouTube and then I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do that.’”

Ford said at the age of eight, was probably when he first hopped on a steer and fell in love with it.

Starting off on steers, Ford said he originally planned on being a bull rider.

“I wanted to be a bull rider and then my parents didn't like that so much," Ford said. "And dad (Joe) was a bareback rider so I just I was like, ‘Yeah, I better be bareback.’”

Kashton has the advantage of not only learning from his dad, but also working with his brother Jackson, 18, who also competes in bareback.

Kashton and Jackson spend a lot of their off-season training and working to be better riders.

“I'm still working out on the days I don't have to ride,” Ford said. “You have to stay in shape. It's kind of in my blood, but I would I would say I had to work really hard to get to where I am.”

Ford graduated from Sturgis Brown High School a year early to spend this upcoming year preparing and training to make the National Finals Rodeo circuit. Ford will have to wait until he turns 18 in January before he can get his pro card and gain NFR eligibility.

West keeps on the family tradition

New Underwood's Eastan West said it was his goal was to come out on top in the the saddle bronc competition and while he finished in second he felt he did his best.

“It felt good (to get reserve)." West said. "I mean always could have done worse but getting it would’ve been a little better to get the overall, but it felt really good."

West, who defeated Hereford's Thayne Elshere 85-76 for first place in the saddle bronc at state, also tied-for All-Around Cowboy at the SDHSRA finals with Gabe Glines of Smithwick.

West came out of the first two go-rounds leading, but fell just a point-and-a-half shy of a championship in the short round.

Shane Scott, of Prineville, Ore., took first with a final score of 222.5 ahead of West’s 221.

West said a lot of it comes down to the draw of the horse as scores are based on 50 points on the rider and 50 points on the horse.

“You can't out muscle them so you got to just do what they do — follow them I guess. Stay in rhythm, you can only do so much,” he said.

West, who graduated from New Underwood High School this past spring, said he’s just following in the family tradition of competing in rodeos and specifically his dad, Zach, who was also a saddle bronc rider.

“I went with (dad) when I was very young. So I've always been around it and I just always wanted to do it when I got old enough,” West said. “They just started taking us to little britches rodeos and 4-H rodeos and stuff like that.

“They would just help us as much as they can but they would only push us as hard as we wanted to push ourselves.”

Eastan’s mom Amber, and older sister Jaycie both compete in the barrel races. Jaycie qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo finishing 14th for Gillette Community College.

Eastan said winning rodeos is a lot of fun, but it’s really getting to meet a lot of different people or run into the same people at various rodeos around the region that might be just as much fun.

West already received his pro-card this year and has competed in some of the bigger rodeos. The Killdeer Mountain Roundup Rodeo over the July 4th Rodeo, West said has been his favorite thus far.

Following Eastan’s reserve championship, he’s gearing up for the next chapter.

This fall he's heading to Casper Community College where he’ll join the rodeo team competing in saddle bronc and possibly a couple other events such as team roping or bulldogging.