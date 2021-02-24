It's history in the making for girls state wrestling

South Dakota High School Activities history will be made this weekend 2021 State Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City this weekend as female grapplers will get finally get their moment in the spotlight as girls wrestling will make an inaugural appearance.

Though many of the 90 competitors scheduled to compete in Class A and B weight classes — 7 in Class A, 6 in Class B — will be making a first-time appearance in a “big show” venue. Paige Denke has already been there as the Rapid City Stevens senior has already compiled an impressive wrestling resume.

Denke, a transfer this year from Chadron, Neb., has competed nationally, and very successfully, earning All-American honors at the Cadet National Championships. And, in addition, was the 2018 honoree as the Nebraska Girl Wrestler of the Year in the high school division.

The decision to transfer to Stevens to close out her prep career was influenced by a couple of factors. Denke was familiar with the Raider coaching staff having worked with them during summer months. And that, coupled with the introduction of girls wrestling in South Dakota this year put the stamp on Denke’s decision to become a Raider.