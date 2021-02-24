It's history in the making for girls state wrestling

South Dakota High School Activities history will be made this weekend 2021 State Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City this weekend as female grapplers will get finally get their moment in the spotlight as girls wrestling will make an inaugural appearance.
Though many of the 90 competitors scheduled to compete in Class A and B weight classes — 7 in Class A, 6 in Class B — will be making a first-time appearance in a “big show” venue. Paige Denke has already been there as the Rapid City Stevens senior has already compiled an impressive wrestling resume.
Denke, a transfer this year from Chadron, Neb., has competed nationally, and very successfully, earning All-American honors at the Cadet National Championships. And, in addition, was the 2018 honoree as the Nebraska Girl Wrestler of the Year in the high school division.
The decision to transfer to Stevens to close out her prep career was influenced by a couple of factors. Denke was familiar with the Raider coaching staff having worked with them during summer months. And that, coupled with the introduction of girls wrestling in South Dakota this year put the stamp on Denke’s decision to become a Raider.
“The coaches from Stevens have always been super good to me,” Denke said. “And they’ve had a good team and have won state championships the last two years, and I’ve never been on teams that were in position to win those titles. Stevens is a championship culture team and a place that I’ve always wanted to be at. And after they started girls wrestling in South Dakota, it was an obvious decision to come up here.”
A member of the boys' wrestling team at Chadron, Denke has enjoyed the transition to a mostly girls only schedule posting an 18-1 record, the single loss occurring when matched against a boy in a Raider boys' varsity match.
“The last three years I’ve been wrestling boys and that’s completely different than wrestling girls in that the styles are so different,” said Denke who is seeded No. 1 in the Class A 124-pound weight class this weekend. “I hadn’t really had many opportunities to wrestle girls in Nebraska so at first I had the same mentality as I when wrestling the boys.”
Toughened by that experience, Denke has perhaps brought a bit more attitude to the mat than many of her female competitors.
“Mentality wise, I’m a lot more physical than a lot of other girls just because I did have to wrestle boys the last three years, and you can’t be soft when you wrestle boys,” said Denke who has accepted a scholarship to wrestle at Life University in Marietta, Georgia where she hopes to hone her skills to the level of international competition.
Denke and Raider teammate, Celeste Katcheak, will share the Class A mat this weekend with a number of other area girls, including a couple of top-seeded wrestlers from Spearfish, Maraia Kruske (112 pounds) and Taylor Graveman (143).
Other area competitors of note include Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central (second seed at 131) and Madison Snyder of Sturgis (second seed at 143).
In the team race in Class A, a young Pierre squad would seem to carry the favorites role simply by virtue of numbers with seven competitors in action, including a couple of top seeds, Marlee Shorter (185) and Ciara McFarling (275).
Numbers will likely decide the Class B girls team title as well, as the Canton Lady C-Hawks have 16 girls competing, including two top seeds, Carlee Laubach (185) and Hannah Goodhart (275).
Girls competition will be conducted over two days with first round action beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday and semifinal matches scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Placement matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Class A girls action will be in the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena and Class B matches in the Barnett Arena.