It's official: Mines earns RMAC tourney bid

"I think we knew we were going to be in the tournament once we beat Chadron, unless something crazy happened and it didn't," she said. "But we have come really far the past three years. This team, above all teams, this is the team to do it. They are a very young team and they have worked really hard for this goal."

Mines junior setter/outside hitter Shyann Bastian said Friday after the win over Chadron State, that being in position to qualify has been a huge win for the program, considering the circumstances of playing a spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and losing their top hitter in junior Dana Thomson.

"All of the odds against us, COVID and everything else happening, we still fought through all of the adversity, and I am really proud of us," she said.

Bastain said it will be a special tournament to play in as she came into the program with Torvi Prochazka and is basically the oldest player on the squad as a junior.

"I appreciate Coach so much, and I know she has put in so much passion in this as we do, so having this is great for the both of us," Bastain said.