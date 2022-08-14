Iverson trio set to lead the way for Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — Hot Springs relished the opportunity to return to action against an opponent in a different uniform when it scrimmaged Custer on Saturday morning at Woodward Field.

The Bison and Wildcats squared off in a practice-style matchup for about two hours in conjunction with an SDHSAA referees clinic. Hot Springs flexed its muscles against its higher-class opponent and head coach Ben Kramer said he liked what he saw.

“That was a good deal and I think everybody really enjoyed it,” Kramer said. “Custer enjoyed it and we enjoyed it. It’s always good to get a little practice-scrimmage type of deal in, prior to the first game to see where you’re at against guys in a different color jersey.”

Hot Springs looked impressive on both sides of the ball, anchored by three brothers: Landon, Preston and Colin Iverson.

“Anybody would want five or six more Iverson's,” Kramer said. “They’re such good kids. They work hard and they’re just great.”

Preston Iverson is set to take over duties at quarterback after Brynn Thompson, a Best of the West selection for his defensive efforts, graduated this past spring. The senior provides increased mobility and more of a passing threat as the Bison’s signal-caller.

“It helps a lot (to have Preston at quarterback),” Landon Iverson said. “Last year was alright, but I feel like this year is going to be way better because we have him as a quarterback and he’s more mobile.”

Kramer echoed the sentiment and feels good about what Preston Iverson brings to the passing game, despite his smaller stature at 5-foot-6, 160 pounds.

“(Passing) wasn’t Brynn’s strong suit, he was a safety and we knew that,” Kramer said. “We knew Preston would be able to do some things. He is a little vertically challenged, so we knew we’d have to move him a little bit, but thankfully we don’t have any 6-foot-5 linemen in front of him.”

In the scrimmage, Preston Iverson connected with Landon Iverson for a couple of touchdowns through the air and Landon crossed the plane in the running game as well.

The brothers said their chemistry on the gridiron feels no different than when they played in the backyard as kids.

“We used to have a ton of fun playing in the backyard,” Preston Iverson said. “Yeah it totally feels like we’re in the backyard again.”

All three brothers play linebacker on the defensive side, with Preston and Landon Iverson on the outside and Colin Iverson leading the way at middle linebacker.

Colin Iverson showed out against the Wildcats in his ability to get downhill and stop the run.

“I love defense,” the sophomore said. “Just getting to hit people is fun. I read the line, get in front of the ball and hit it.”

The middle linebacker said playing with his two older brothers “is like having a team within a team.”

Kramer has high expectations for the Bison in 2022 after the team finished last season 7-2 overall. Their ended with a 48-6 loss to eventual Class 11B State runner-up Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan.

“We talked about it at practice yesterday and I just feel like something’s different,” Kramer said. “They just put so much time in over the summer and are starting to see what that does. Instead of spending five days on conditioning, we spent three days on conditioning and got to move forward in install and everything.”

A big part of the difference in this year’s Hot Springs team, according to its head coach, is the increased comradery on the team.

“Right now they are tight-knit with a family-type culture, and that’s important, so we’ll see what comes of that,” Kramer said. “That’s a big deal when you have a bunch of guys, freshmen through seniors, that get along.”

On offense, Hot Springs will open up the playbook more this season. In the past the Bison averaged less than 10 pass plays per game, but expect to sling it a lot more with Preston Iverson and a solid core of wide receivers.

Up front, the Bison do not possess a ton of weight, but long frames and athletic body types fit the mold of Kramer's vision for the offense.

“We aren’t built for big giant linemen,” he said. “We are a gap offense, and once they start to really learn to communicate with each other and do great things, we are going to be pretty darn good.”

Defensively, the formula remains the same: stay disciplined, get to the ball quickly and play hard-nosed football.

“We’re hard-nosed,” Preston Iverson said. “Coach wants us to be quick to the ball, so we take his word for it.”

Hot Springs opens the season at 5 p.m. Saturday at Redfield.

Hot Springs 2022 Season Schedule

Sat, Aug. 20 – at Redfield*

Sat, Aug. 27 – vs. McCook Central/Montrose*

Fri, Sept. 2 – vs. Lakota Tech

Fri. Sept 9 – at Dell Rapids

Fri, Sept. 16 – vs. St. Thomas More*

Fri, Sept. 23 – at Lead-Deadwood*

Fri, Oct. 7 – vs. Rapid City Christian*

Fri, Oct. 14 – at Hill City*

*Class 11B game