Jack Hancock gets runner-up as RC Christian finishes 7th at State

The highest placer among the Black Hills contingent came in Flight 5 singles, where Rapid City Christian seventh grader Jack Hancock knocked off Mitchell's Jack Vermeulen 6-2, 6-2 in the semis before falling to Yankton seventh grader Harrison Krajeski in the finals 6-4, 6-2.

“I got a pretty good draw at first,” said Hancock, who rode touch and patience rather than pace enroute to the finals. “And then I had to play Mitchell, which was a tough match, and then in the finals a Yankton player who is a seventh grader, too, and he was really good. Even though I didn’t win at the end, I’m pretty happy. At the beginning, I didn’t have the highest hopes and then I began to build my confidence, and at the end, second (place) isn’t too bad for the first time playing tennis, at least officially.”

Comets sophomore Joe Schneller earned a spot on the podium with a fourth-place finish in Flight 2, as did the doubles team of Noah Greni and Schneller, who defeated Pierre 8-6 in the fifth-place match.

Sophomore Andrew Dobbs and seventh grader Noah Geyer finished sixth in Flights 3 and 4, respectively.