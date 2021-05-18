Jack Hancock gets runner-up as RC Christian finishes 7th at State

SIOUX FALLS — An early-morning drizzle that moved action indoors didn’t damper either the enthusiasm or excitement on Tuesday, as champions were crowned at the inaugural South Dakota Class A Boys state tennis tournament in Sioux Falls.
And perhaps fitting with the first time Class A Boys championship, the outcome saw a first-time state champion as well, as Sioux Falls Christian gained the top step of the podium at the conclusion of play at the Huether Family Match Pointe tennis facility.
The Chargers earned two titles while accumulating 455.5 points to out-distance runner-up Yankton (378.5). Huron (367.5) and Mitchell (339) finished second and third, respectively, while Lennox and Pierre (259.5) shared the fifth. Rapid City Christian finished seventh (240), a spot ahead of Spearfish (82.5).
The very competitive state tournament saw six schools turn in gold medal winning performances with Sioux Falls Christian (flight 4 singles, flight 2 doubles), Yankton (flight 5 singles, flight 3 doubles) and Lennox (flight 2 singles, flight 1 doubles) earning two titles while Huron, Pierre and Mitchell grabbed the remainder.
“Our guys came out and did what they had to do today,” said Sioux Falls Christian coach John Williams, whose team lost twice to runner-up Yankton in regular season duals. “Some of them took some losses in the semifinals, and then went into the third and fourth-place matches and won. Put behind the loss they suffered and came out victorious.”
An excellent performance in the semis in singles — four players qualified for the finals — expanded what had been a narrow Chargers lead at the beginning of the day into a comfortable margin that withstood all challenges.
“That was a huge advantage when it came to the points,” Williams said. “It gave us a big shot in the arm and then with No. 2 doubles winning their flight and flights three and one winning third places, that gave us the points we needed.”
Top-seeded Huron senior Eh Dah outlasted Sioux Falls Chistian junior Landen Levenhagen, the fifth seed, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6 to earn the Flight 1 title.
A trip to the bag proved instrumental as Dah attempted to bounce back for a second set throttling by Levenhagen.
“I changed to a racket that was strung differently,” said Dah who was honored with the Spirit of Max award in the closing ceremonies. “That helped a lot actually because I could hit more topspin with it. My strength is my forehand. I can hit it from any angle, and I always feel comfortable hitting it. And I just kept hitting it to his backhand, and then when he wasn’t ready, went to his forehand.”
Dah teamed with fellow senior Eh Kalu to reach the Flight 1 doubles title match, though the duo dropped an excellently played 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6) decision to the Lennox brother tandem of Tyler and Jaxon Plank.
The highest placer among the Black Hills contingent came in Flight 5 singles, where Rapid City Christian seventh grader Jack Hancock knocked off Mitchell's Jack Vermeulen 6-2, 6-2 in the semis before falling to Yankton seventh grader Harrison Krajeski in the finals 6-4, 6-2.
“I got a pretty good draw at first,” said Hancock, who rode touch and patience rather than pace enroute to the finals. “And then I had to play Mitchell, which was a tough match, and then in the finals a Yankton player who is a seventh grader, too, and he was really good. Even though I didn’t win at the end, I’m pretty happy. At the beginning, I didn’t have the highest hopes and then I began to build my confidence, and at the end, second (place) isn’t too bad for the first time playing tennis, at least officially.”
Comets sophomore Joe Schneller earned a spot on the podium with a fourth-place finish in Flight 2, as did the doubles team of Noah Greni and Schneller, who defeated Pierre 8-6 in the fifth-place match.
Sophomore Andrew Dobbs and seventh grader Noah Geyer finished sixth in Flights 3 and 4, respectively.
“Jack is only a seventh grader, but he has a real knack for competition and that helped him defeat opponents he would not have otherwise beat,” Rapid City Christian coach Sterling Greni said. “Overall, this team exceeded my expectations. I knew I had a young, inexperienced team this year, and I’ve seen those types of teams in the past and they don’t always display the kind of heart that you hope. This team really did. They gave it their all, and we won a lot of matches, some of which I didn’t think we would win, so I’m very, very pleased with this team.”
Spearfish earned a trip to the podium as well with Brock Bacon finishing fourth in flight 5. The Spartans senior dropped a semifinal match to flight winner Harrison Krajewski (6-3, 7-5), and then fell to Mitchell’s Vermeulen 9-8 (1) in the third-place match.
With the Class A boy’s championship in the books, the spotlight transitions to the Class AA championship event later in the week with play scheduled to kick off at McKennan and Kuehn Parks (weather permitting) on Thursday and concluding on Friday.